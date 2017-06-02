New Zealand shirking over Paris deal

Former US President Barack Obama and other political leaders today slammed Trump’s decision to withdraw the US from the historic deal, saying he has squandered America’s global leadership and put the country with “a small handful of nations that reject the future“.

Russian Minister of Nature and Ecology Sergei Donskoy was skeptical that new terms would be offered for the US, state news agency RIA Novosti reported. Trump declared Thursday he was pulling the U.

Mr Trump said America would pull out of the Paris agreement on grounds that remaining in it would hurt the USA economy and weaken U.S. sovereignty.

“In Berlin, Greenpeace activists projected Trump’s silhouette onto the side of the USA embassy along with the words “#TotalLoser, so sad!”

Tesla CEO Elon Musk chose to leave a White House Business Advisory panel in the wake of President Donald Trump’s announcement that he will pull the United States out of the internationally applauded Paris Accord. The statement committed to cutting back on fossil fuels, developing more green technology and raising €89 billion a year by 2020 to help less well-off countries cut their emissions.

“I say to all those for whom the future of our planet is important: let us continue on this path together so that we can succeed for Mother Earth”, she said.

Mr Trudeau tweeted that “we are deeply disappointed that the United States federal government has made a decision to withdraw form the Paris Agreement”, after Mr Trump’s announcement. The message that Trump is sending is that no agreement with the U.S.is permanent; a new administration will simply undo agreements made by prior administrations, often for unclear or dishonest reasons.

A touching post which throws some serious shade at the Trump administration and the president’s decision to remove the USA from the agreement.

The Democratic-led states of California, New York and Washington also asserted their opposition to the president’s move, pledging to uphold the global accord’s goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to global warming.

Meantime, Ontario’s Minister of the Environment and Climate Change Glen Murray took to Twitter Thursday to express his dismay at Trump’s announcement. “It’s good for the economy and it’s the right thing to do”.

A different route would be for America to withdraw from the 1992 UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, under whose auspices the pact was negotiated.

South Africa called the USA pullout “an abdication of global responsibility”.

China will continue to implement its vision for sustainable development and take steps to tackle climate change “no matter what position other countries shall take”, she said.

Trump also said “not only does this deal subject our citizens to harsh economic restrictions, it fails to live up to our environmental ideals”.

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said Trump’s decision was “disappointing but not at all surprising”, since it was “entirely as expected and as predicted and as promised by him”.

The leaders’ news conference was delayed for three hours as they sought to find agreement.