Newark airport reopens after plane engine fire, officials say

United spokesman Jonathan Guerin said the disruptive passenger in Shanghai “refused to comply with crew member instructions” and eventually left the aircraft on his own accord. The passengers were ferried back to the terminal and would be put on later flights, he added. The flight was scheduled to depart for SFO at 9:22 p.m.

According to one passenger’s account, the man’s outburst began after the flight was already delayed an hour.

No crew members or passengers on the United flight were injured during the incident. “A stewardess just said run as fast as you can away from the plane”, said Dixon.

The airport said travelers should expect delays for the remainder of the night.

Footage surfaced Monday of a belligerent airplane passenger wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat being kicked off a United Airlines flight from Shanghai.

The unidentified passenger reportedly asked to be upgraded to first class, but when his request was denied, he stood up and shouted at other passengers.

The flight departed Shanghai approximately three hours late and stopped in San Francisco to recrew as a result.