Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal ease into French Open second round

The heaviest of favourites for what would be his 15th grand slam title, he looked every inch the all-time number one Forget had urged a packed crowd to welcome him as before the players stepped on court. “He has to leave, because he has already scheduled some things that he can not reschedule”, Djokovic said.

“Even, before when I was No. 1 and playing very successfully, winning trophies and in the latest period where I was not as successful and where I received a lot of criticism from many sides, Andre was one of the few people that was actually standing on my side and supporting me”, said the 30-year-old Djokovic on Friday.

The Spaniard, whose last Grand Slam triumph came at Roland Garros in 2014, improved his incredible French Open record to 73 wins and just two losses.

Djokovic in his post-match conference was asked about Agassi at length, prompting him to ask whether he should bring his coach in to the press room next time.

“It was really hard physically, but I found my best level on important points”, Djokovic said.

The second-seeded Djokovic, who is being coached by Andre Agassi at the tournament, won 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.

“I can not believe in the first round we have two ex-champions”.

Fifth-seeded Elina Svitolina hit a crosscourt forehand victor on match point to win the first match on Court Suzanne Lenglen and seal her spot in the second round of the French Open.

In the women’s draw, defending champion Garbine Muguruza began the day’s play with a confidence-boosting 6-2, 6-4 win over Francesca Schiavone to reach the second round. Rafa will now face Robin Haase in the second round.

Spain’s Rafael Nadal returns the ball to France’s Benoit Paire during their first round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, Monday, May 29, 2017 in Paris.

Germany’s Zverev lost the first set but battled back to win the second before play was called off for the day with the score at 4-6 6-3.

“I’m very happy to be back here after what happened a year ago”.

Muguruza’s middling form this season saw her arrive in Paris with just three wins on clay, but the Spaniard dispatched former Paris champion Schiavone 6-2, 6-4.

“I was very happy with the way I handled the pressure”, she said.

Canadian fifth seed Milos Raonic began well with a 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 success over Belgium’s Steve Darcis.

Muguruza, who stunned Serena Williams in last year’s final, triumphed 6-2, 6-4 to set-up a second round clash with Anett Kontaveit of Estonia.

“He’s going to stay I think – I hope – until the end of this week”. Paire is wildly inconsistent but has plenty of flair, and this was a relatively rare trip to the secondary Suzanne Lenglen court for a player who has made Philippe Chatrier his own backyard for the last decade.