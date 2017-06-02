NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) Rating Reiterated by Mizuho

Winslow Capital Management Llc sold 2.83M shares as Nxp Semiconductors N V Com (NXPI)’s stock rose 5.22%. It has outperformed by 9.72% the S&P500.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) closed business day at $109.32 with -0.53%. SO’s SI was 19.17 million shares in June as released by FINRA. (NASDAQ:CTXS) or 5.83M shares. The SI to Nxp Semiconductors NV’s float is 1.35%.

NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) traded at a yearly high level of $109.90 during the last trading session.

In terms of Buy, Sell or Hold recommendations, Nxp Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) has analysts’ mean recommendation of 2.7. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500.

Among 24 analysts covering NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI), 12 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. The stock of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) earned “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Monday, June 27. As per Friday, July 24, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. Goldman Sachs initiated the shares of NXPI in report on Wednesday, February 3 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Outperform” on Wednesday, November 18. As per Wednesday, July 20, the company rating was initiated by Summit Redstone Partners. The company was initiated on Tuesday, August 2 by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, May 31 by Mizuho.

02/01/2017 – NXP Semiconductors N.V. had its “perform” rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer. The total market capitalization remained at $38.44 billion. The Company operates as a semiconductor company. The stock has 5 year expected PEG ratio of 1.27 whereas its trailing twelve month P/E ratio is 20.17. The Firm provides high performance mixed signal and standard product solutions.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2016 Q4.

Since December 5, 2016, it had 0 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $1.99 million activity.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 306.07 million shares or 2.07% more from 299.88 million shares in 2016Q3 were reported. It also upped Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) stake by 49,927 shares and now owns 314,721 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys reported 205,700 shares. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Citrix Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV by 75.4% in the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Limited Liability has 0.11% invested in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) for 32,532 shares. It was reported on Jun, 2 by Barchart.com. Palladium Prns Ltd Co accumulated 38,405 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Cypress Capital Gru accumulated 4,210 shares. Twin Tree Management Ltd Partnership holds 37,727 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Capital Intll Ca stated it has 5,570 shares.

Cowen Group Inc, which manages about $2.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8,840 shares to 8,023 shares, valued at $6.02 million in 2016Q4, according to the filing. It also reduced Intersil Corp (NASDAQ:ISIL) stake by 545,000 shares and now owns 1.20 million shares. Alphabet Inc was reduced too. Therefore 48% are positive. UnitedHealth Group had 29 analyst reports since September 2, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) earned “Overweight” rating by Piper Jaffray on Wednesday, January 4. Finally, Instinet cut NXP Semiconductors NV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock.in a report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors NV in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Friday, October 30. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, October 22 by Needham. Vetr upgraded UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) rating on Wednesday, September 2. SunTrust has “Neutral” rating and $47 target. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating given on Friday, February 12 by RBC Capital Markets.