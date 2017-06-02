NZ win toss, batting first vs Australia in Champions Trophy

Australia and New Zealand will look up to their inspirational skippers Steve Smith and Kane Williamson to straightaway set the tone when they lock horns in the ICC Champions Trophy here on Friday.

Australia, boosted by the presence of all four of their top pacers, will look to unleash their best attack on the Black Caps, who already seem to be in blockbuster form with the bat as seen from their big chase of 357 against Sri Lanka in the warm-up game.

However, their XI still contained fellow quicks Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood, with the experienced John Hastings the fourth seamer.

Ronchi was home when David Warner hit direct early on but would have been gone for 17 had wicketkeeper Matthew Wade taken the stumps cleanly just before the rain delay.

“Beating Australia 3-0 in the Chappell-Hadlee in 2007, the last World Cup (when New Zealand made the final for the first time) was pretty special and making the final of the (2009) Champions Trophy was a highlight”, he said.

As captain Steven Smith had indicated on Thursday, Australia opted against fielding all four of their fast bowlers, with James Pattinson missing out.

New Zealand, who have struggled to replace the now retired Brendon McCullum at the top of the order since he captained them to defeat by Australia in the 2015 World Cup final, had wicket-keeper Luke Ronchi listed to open alongside Martin Guptill.

“We’ve got a couple of options there as allrounders”.

“Stoinis did very well in New Zealand in the last series, and Hastings has done very well for us over in these conditions”.

Australia boast one of the most powerful top orders in ODI cricket, with captain Smith and opener David Warner outstanding batsmen in all formats. “So when you get out in the middle, things seem a little bit easier, and hopefully it shows when we bat”. They’re bolstered by the prolific Chris Lynn, who recovered in the Indian Premier League from another shoulder injury. “We have two hard matches straight up against Australia and England and if we don’t start well the tournament’s over”. It’s obviously slightly different conditions here to New Zealand, different ground, different circumstances.

Considering the cut-throat nature of the competition, it is important for any team to get off to a winning start and both Australia and New Zealand know it too well.

“For us it’s trying to attack it as best we can. Our depth is probably our strength”, he said, comparing the 2017 squad to teams past.