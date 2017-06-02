Obama slams Trump over Paris Climate Accord pullout

French President Emmanuel Macron has responded to the USA decision to withdraw from the global climate accord with a new version of Donald Trump’s campaign slogan “make America great again”. Macron said USA scientists and entrepreneurs would “find in France a second homeland”, inviting them to live in France where they could “work together on concrete solutions for our climate, our environment“.

“India will be allowed to double its coal production by 2020”, Trump said. The Obama administration, for example, had committed the U.S.to reducing carbon emissions by 26 to 28 percent by 2025.

Later on, President Trump spoke to several world leaders on the phone to explain the rationale behind his decision to exit the Paris climate agreement, said the White House, without divulging the names of the leaders.

He said Brussels and Beijing believe in “the full implementation, without nuances, of the Paris climate agreement“, and underlined there can be “no backsliding” on the pact.

But the leaders of France, Germany and Italy said in a joint statement that they “firmly believe” the deal can not be reworked.

He said the USA will begin negotiations to reenter the Paris Agreement “on terms that are fair to the United States“.

Earlier, Trump said the Paris accord “punished” the USA and would cost millions of American jobs.

“With the USA president’s latest assault on the global fight against climate change, meeting the objectives of the Paris Agreement will become an uphill task”.

The US was one of 195 nations that agreed to the accord in Paris in December 2015. Only Syria and Nicaragua did not sign up to the deal.

“We will not ignore the science and reality of climate change”, Cuomo said in a statement. Tweeting about it, he said: “We are deeply disappointed that the United States federal government has chose to withdraw from the Paris Agreement“.

"This decision can not and will not … stop us. There is no way", Macron said.

Fiji’s prime minister said Trump’s announcement was “deeply disappointing”. I reaffirm clearly that the Paris Agreement remains irreversible and will be implemented, not just by France, but by all the other nations.

“Disappointed with today’s decision on the Paris Agreement“.