Obama Slams Trump Over Paris Climate Deal

US President Donald Trump is still to give his decision about whether United States of America will remain a part of the Paris Climate agreement or not and the president seems to be leaning towards the withdrawal side as signaled by the white house.

“You have gone to Washington to hold Donald Trump’s hand, now is the time to hold his feet to the fire”, Farron said, referring to a brief hand-holding moment during May’s trip to the White House in January.

Trump, who has called climate change a hoax, argued that the Paris accord hurts the American economy.

Trump’s announcement sent the issue of climate change – and May’s attempts to bolster the trans-Atlantic “special relationship” with the USA – to the top of the agenda Friday in campaigning for Britain’s June 8 election.

“As of today, the United States will cease all implementation” of the Paris accord and the “draconian” burdens it mandated, he said.

“The nations that remain in the Paris agreement will be the nations that reap the benefits in jobs and industries created”, Obama said.

After announcing the decision, Trump spoke by telephone with Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany, President Emmanuel Macron of France, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada, and Prime Minister Theresa May of the United Kingdom.

Here it is to be noted that during his Presidential Campaigning Trump had vowed that he would “rip” the Paris Climate Agreement. “The leaders all agreed to continue dialogue and strengthen cooperation on environmental and other issues going forward”, the White House said.