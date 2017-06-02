Officer’s attorneys want Castile gun permit evidence omitted

Opening day of one of the most highly anticipated trials in Minnesota was marked by last-minute disputes between attorneys and a glimpse of who might sit on the jury that will ultimately decide if a St. Anthony police officer was legally justified when he shot and killed Philando Castile last summer.

Defense attorney Earl Gray argued that all mentions of Castile’s permit to carry made by Reynolds in video footage of the incident be removed.

St. Anthony Officer Jeronimo Yanez is charged with second-degree manslaughter.

This case is different in significant ways. His trial starts this week and as usual for a cop killing an innocent Black man, he claimed that he was in fear for his life when he killed Castile. “This is different in both of those very important ways”. His death got instant attention as the shooting’s gruesome aftermath was streamed live on Facebook by Castile’s girlfriend, who was in the auto along with her young daughter. Reynolds used her cellphone camera to live-stream the moments after the shooting.

Yanez’s attorneys have said he acted in self-defense.

“The media coverage and protests have never suggested an iota of fault in Mr. Castile’s conduct”, Yanez’s attorneys wrote in a memo.

Defense attorneys for a Minnesota police officer charged in the fatal shooting of a black motorist are asking that statements about the driver’s permit to carry a gun be omitted from trial.

“That [isn’t] justice to me”, Diane Binns, president of the St. Paul NAACP, said of the Oklahoma case and uncharged shootings. “Dr. King said, ‘I have a dream, ‘ but the dream hasn’t come yet”.

Prosecutors say Yanez shot Castile, a 32-year-old elementary school cafeteria worker, after Castile told him he was armed.

Jurors will be questioned individually starting Wednesday morning. Gray also said that Castile’s permit was invalid anyway since he falsely stated on a 2015 permit application that he was not a marijuana user.

Over the police radio, Yanez told his partner that he thought the driver fit the description of a suspect in a convenience store robbery that happened down the road just a few days earlier.

Yanez interrupted Castile, according to the criminal complaint filed against Yanez.

Yanez shot him shortly after replying, “OK, don’t reach for it then”.

Castile and Reynolds insisted he wasn’t reaching for his gun. Both were present in Castile’s auto on July 6 when Yanez fired seven bullets into the vehicle during a traffic stop in Falcon Heights.

“One kind of juror says, ‘Even if [Castile] disobeyed the officer’s command to stop reaching. does he have to die for that?’ ” said Frase, the U law professor. Castile responded, “I’m not pulling it out”, and Reynolds said, “He’s not pulling it out”. This is not an open and shut case against the cop – that is for sure. “I told him to get his hand off of it”.

Yanez said he had reason to pull over the vehicle because Castile looked like a suspect in a convenience store robbery that took place in the area four days earlier, court documents said. The defense is arguing it’s important information because Yanez claims the scent of marijuana was detected in the auto that night.

YANEZ: Keep your hands where they are please.

His girlfriend, Diamond Reynolds, was the woman on the livestream. A previous MPR dispatch said that the trial is expected to last three weeks.