Official says Trump expected to pull US from Paris deal

In a slightly more cautious report, CBS says the president is expected to withdraw from the accord, but has also has discussed with senior White House staff an effort to renegotiate the agreement with an eye to making its provisions less onerous to USA industry.

Democrats had been calling on Trump to stay in the agreement, with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer announcing last week that 40 Democratic senators had sent the President a letter urging him to honor the U.S. commitment.

NY and California have already pledged to combat climate change without the Trump administration’s support. They include Apple, Google and Walmart.

Environment Minister Catherine McKenna would only say Wednesday that Canada remains committed to the Paris Accord, refusing to speculate about U.S. President Donald Trump’s musings about withdrawing from the agreement.

Trump’s influential daughter Ivanka Trump’s preference is to stay, but she has made it a priority to establish a review process so her father would hear from all sides, said a senior administration official.

Trump had waffled on his decision whether to keep the USA committed to the landmark 2015 agreement or fulfill his campaign promise to pull out.

He was to meet later Wednesday with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who has favored remaining in the agreement. The official, who is involved in preparing the meeting between European Union officials and China’s premier, was not authorized to speak publicly and discussed the matter on condition of anonymity because the meeting statement was not finalized.

Guterres also pledged to work with developing countries to mobilize resources to tackle the impact of climate change and strengthen efforts by small island states against “the existential threat” that global warming poses.

Word of Trump’s decision comes a day after the president met with Scott Pruitt, the administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency.

He said he will strengthen North-South, South-South and other partnerships to implement the Paris Agreement. “Climate action is unstoppable”, he said.

Canada’s commitments under the agreement are to reduce annual emissions to 30 per cent less than they were in 2005 by 2030. All 195 members of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change signed the agreement; of those, 147 including Canada – have ratified it. Senior adviser Jared Kushner generally thinks the deal is bad but would like to find a way to see if US emissions targets can be changed.

He said solar power grew 50 percent a year ago, with China and the United States in the lead, and in both those countries “new renewable energy jobs now outstrip those created in the oil and gas industries”.

“Our climate action strategy represents an opportunity to attract investment, innovation and develop new green technologies”, he said. Friends of the Earth said it would make America the world’s “foremost climate villain”. Calculations suggest withdrawal could result in emissions of up to 3 billion tons of additional carbon dioxide in the air a year – enough to melt ice sheets faster, raise seas higher and trigger more extreme weather.

The Sierra Club’s executive director, Michael Brune, called the expected move a “historic mistake which our grandchildren will look back on with stunned dismay at how a world leader could be so divorced from reality and morality”.

Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and top adviser, has come to the view that the standards set out in the agreement did not work for the US economy and the question was whether to try to change those standards within the agreement or pull out, another senior administration official said.

Trump economic adviser Gary Cohn told reporters on Saturday in Sicily that the president had told his fellow G7 leaders that “the environment is very, very important to me, Donald Trump” – but voiced his concern that the USA was falling behind India and China in manufacturing.

Once in power, Trump and Pruitt have moved to delay or roll back federal regulations limiting greenhouse gas emissions while pledging to revive long-struggling USA coal mines.

Still, Cohn said that the carbon levels agreed to by the prior administration “would be highly crippling to the USA economic growth”, and if the president had to choose between limiting carbon and economic growth, “growing our economy is going to win”. Supporters of the deal say it’s not an either-or choice.