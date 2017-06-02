Oklahoma wins NCAA golf title, beating Oregon 3-1-1

With a legion of fans devoted to the school’s sports programs, it’s no surprise the Oklahoma men’s golf team’s victory on Wednesday over OR in the finals of the NCAA Championship would stir up plenty of pride among the Boomer Sooner set.

“I couldn’t be happier that I’m right here winning this championship with the guys on my team“, McGreevy said. “And all these guys, everybody won a match, at least one match, and they all produced in stroke play”.

The Sooners, seeking their second-ever championship and first since 1989, got off to the start they needed, taking control of the first two matches and pouring on the pressure that ultimately finished off the Ducks.

Against Oregon, OU sophomore Blaine Hale of Dallas Lake Highlands beat Oregon’s Norman Xiong 4-and-3, senior Max McGreevy of Edmond Santa Fe beat Oregon’s Edwin Yi 3-and-2, and Dalke, a sophomore from Norman, beat Solomon Raza 2-and-1. Got some momentum going and won a couple more. A twenty-footer for par capped a 4&3 win for Hale. McGreevy ultimately won 3&2.

Returning for their third consecutive year, Adam Amin (play-by-play), Amanda Scarborough (analyst) and Laura Rutledge (reporter) will call the first games scheduled during the four day round-robin.

With two points on the board for the Sooners, the pressure was on for OR to sweep the other three matches, which were all tight.

Patrick Martin avoided overtime for top-seeded Vanderbilt when he made an 18-foot birdie putt from the fringe Tuesday for a 1-up victory over Harry Hall of UNLV, and Theo Humphrey sent the Commodores into the semifinals by holding on for a 1-up victory in the final match.

The Ducks were outside the top eight teams trying to qualify Monday for match play when Ryan Gronlund closed with four straight birdies that allowed OR to advance.

But before that match could be decided, it would all come down to the final match of the day, between two match play stalwarts.

The match ended up coming down to Raza versus Brad Dalke matchup, the last to tee off on Wednesday. Oklahoma’s Brad Dalke won every match but one in last year’s U.S. Amateur, which earned him a trip to the Masters earlier this spring.

Hale won the sixth, eighth and 10th holes to take a three-hole lead, then won the match with a long putt at 15.

“We didn’t have a weak link this week, and that’s big because when you’re playing team golf, a lot of times somebody just doesn’t have their game, you know, doesn’t show up”, OU coach Ryan Hybl said. But again, Baylor creates that on us.

Dalke had a second chance to put the Sooners over the top.

What does all this mean for OU’s opening WCWS game on Thursday night: Advantage Sooners.

Pam Ward will anchor the studio coverage throughout the tournament along with analyst Cheri Kempf, a national champion at Missouri Western State.

The whole OR team is very gritty, just like us,  McGreevy said. They all came up clutch on the final hole, with Sulman Raza first getting up and down.