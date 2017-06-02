One dead, two missing in corn milling plant explosion in Midwest US

One plant employee is dead, two are believed missing and 14 were injured following an explosion Wednesday night at Didion Milling Inc.in Cambria, Wisconsin.

According to the Didion website, the facility on Highway 146 in Cambria is an ethanol plant that processes corn and byproducts for industries all over the world.

The sheriff says medical flights and first responders from other communities helped treat the injured workers and transport them to hospitals. That quiet shattered with the explosion at Didion around 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Mill President Riley Didion says the company is still not sure about what could have caused the explosion, and they are investigating the issue.

Nayeli Hernandez, an employee at the corn milling plant, said she received a call that two of her friends were trapped inside the building when the massive explosion occured.

As the wrecked Didion facility smoldered through Thursday, many residents of this village that sits along a small lake about halfway between Portage and Waupun in Columbia County were taking stock of how closely they were connected to the tragedy. The records show Didion paid a almost $3,500 fine and the case was closed in September 2013.

The community of about 770 people 45 miles northeast of Madison held a vigil Thursday night to grieve the loss of life.

“Heard it, felt it – and then the whole town went dark”, Haldemann said. Such explosions are a major hazard in handling grain. “Not just the shock of the event, but the economic hardship to the families”, the village president said.

Officials said that the ethanol plant, which is situated across the road, is not in danger and that there is no threat from chemicals or fumes to the general public. Later that year, the Village Board drafted a proposed agreement outlining the conditions under which village officials wanted Didion to operate.

The company employs more than 200 people. The explosion occurred across the street from the plant’s ethanol manufacturing facility. The company’s corn products are used in brewing beer as well as in making chips, breakfast cereals, bathroom moldings, steel and ethanol. A total of 37 separate agencies responded to the scene.