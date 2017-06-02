Online game Words with Friends adds ‘covfefe’ to its list

Donald Trump’s “covfefe” tweet was already an embarrassment. A year from now, I think I will have done a good deal.

He deleted it at 5.50 a.m., and by then, it was re-tweeted more than 100,000 times, making it the career best for Mr. Trump who routinely announces policy and snipes at critics at home and overseas in fewer than 140 characters.

Or perhaps, it was his jibe at Trump critics who has unleashed endless waves of mockery with their wild guesses of its meaning. Of course she’s talking about the commander-in-chief’s baffling late-night Twitter typo when he posted a message with the not-a-word “covfefe“.

Sean Spicer has added fuel to the fire of mystery surrounding the tweet.

The post was still available more than three hours after it appeared on his feed and no clarification has been given. Silicon Valley executive Andrew Crow went as far to change his last name on Twitter to “Covfefe“.

“Never thought I’d see the day when Trump would make me laugh”, @aki23_6 wrote the same day. Later when Trump criticised her for blaming others for her defeat in elections, she replied using the word mockingly:”People in covfefe houses shouldn’t throw covfefe“. We know the “covfefe” mockery isn’t going to do the job, so does his worldwide trip offer any clues?

However, Trump has privately and publicly pinned much of the blame for his administration’s woes on the communications effort. Moreover, during the trip the president was accompanied by his wife and was rarely alone with his phone – unlike his frequent solitary nights at the White House. But there’s also the possibility that he wrote “covfefe” knowingly and after publishing the tweet, he sat back, giggled, and watched the confusion unravel.

Was “covfefe” evidence that Trump might be physically or mentally unwell?