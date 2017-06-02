Onus on Modi, Jaitley to implement GST from July 1: Congress

Demonetisation can not be identified as the sole reason for slowdown in January-March quarter GDP growth as several factors were at play, finance minister Arun Jaitley said on Thursday. India’s economy should receive a lift from the launch of a new sales tax, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said June 1, putting a fearless face on a slowdown in growth that followed a government crackdown on “black money“. “GST by itself should add to growth”, he said, responding to a query on whether the switchover would dampen growth.

The International Monetary Fund, last week said that the GST will replace the myriad local levies with a single tax, would enhance production and the movement of goods and services across Indian states. We are in a state of preparedness for the July 1 roll out.

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today said the Centre’s rule on cattle trade has nothing to do with state rules on animal slaughter. He said there was some slow down visible even prior to demonetisation. “The other parts of the valley, including Srinagar, are normal”, Jaitley said.

On the issue of huge non-performing assets (NPAs), Jaitley said resolving the issue ofNPAs weighing down banks balance sheets was a work in progress and a major challenge. Investments are declining, credit growth is negative to most sectors and there are no jobs. There was impact of global factors as well.

The FM pitched in for the upcoming national sales tax change situation saying there would be no adverse impact of GST on the GDP growth. Mr Jaitley said the government discretion on economic matters was put to an end to stop corruption and market mechanism was followed to bring in more transparency.

“We have shown decisiveness, even the ability to take hard decisions”, he said.

Jobs aren’t created outside the economic structure. “The insurgents, irrespective of whether they are foreign or domestic, the security forces have built lot of pressure on them”, Jaitley said. After GST, now they say it is jobless growth.

As far as AI is concerned, Niti Aayog has given its suggestion to the civil aviation ministry and the ministry will have to explore all the options for divestment or privatisation of the airline. He said the demonetisation exercise had made people realise that it was no longer safe to deal in cash and this had led to an increase in the taxpayer base.