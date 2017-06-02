Opinion poll shows UK Conservatives could fall short of overall majority

May surprised nearly everyone in April when she called the snap election, saying she wanted to strengthen her hand for negotiations with the rest of the European Union about Britain’s exit from the bloc.

There is little doubt though that if the Labour party can pull off a highly unexpected victory, most likely with the support of the Scottish National Party, it would represent one of the biggest political upsets ever seen in the United Kingdom politics and while highly unlikely, a Labour-led coalition is not a mathematical impossibility.

The newspaper said women and middle-aged voters were punishing Prime Minister Theresa May following controversies over the “dementia tax” and school meals, with a significant shifts to Jeremy Corbyn’s party among women and the 35-54 age group.

Mrs May said “the only poll that matters is the one that’s going to take place on June 8”, and insisted that only she had the plan to take Britain through Brexit.

Labour would get 257 seats, up from 229, the Liberal Democrats 10, up from the nine Tim Farron’s party held when the election was called, the SNP 50, the Greens one and Plaid Cymru three.

YouGov’s chief executive, Stephan Shakespeare said the model had been tested during the European Union referendum campaign, when it consistently put the winning Leave side ahead. The Liberal Democrats could form part of a Tory-led coalition, but one suspects they would be loath to work with the Conservatives again after their experience as the minority coalition partner when Nick Clegg was at the helm.

“The movement in the polls over this campaign is bigger than in any election I’ve covered since 1945”, veteran poll watcher David Butler said on Twitter.

But despite starting off strongly ahead in polls, the Conservative Party has been losing ground in recent days.

The peculiarities of the UK’s “first past the post” electoral system means it is hard to predict election results based upon opinion polls, Goodwin said, but even allowing for these uncertainties, he felt YouGov’s constituency-by-constituency prediction looked to be an extreme outlier.

The YouGov Plc study in the Times, based on a new model, showed the prime minister’s party may fall short of an overall majority by 16 seats – a contrast from just a few weeks ago when a solid Tory victory was seen as a foregone conclusion.

YouGov’s model draws on the data collected from around 50,000 panellists quizzed on their voting intention over the course of a week and uses a recently-developed technique called multilevel regression and post-stratification (MRP).

Sterling weakened against the USA dollar after The Times report on Tuesday.

After recovering some initial losses, the pound stood at $1.28 on Wednesday morning, a fall of 0.36%.

“In the United Kingdom, polls have continued to be the main driver of trading, with the United Kingdom markets remarkably sensitive to each individual survey”, said market analyst Connor Campbell at Spreadex. Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is on his highest ever rating of 30 percent.