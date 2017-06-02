A senior White House official told ABC News that the President is poised to drop out of the Paris climate accord. “I deeply disagree with the decision to withdraw from the Paris Agreement and, as a matter of principle, I’ve resigned from the President’s advisory council”.

He said his administration would try to negotiate re-entry on better terms. But he indicated that was hardly a priority. And if we can, that’s great. “If we can’t, that’s fine”, he said.

Scientists say that Earth is likely to reach more unsafe levels of warming sooner if the USA retreats from its pledge because America contributes so much to rising temperatures.

The announcement fulfills one of Trump’s top campaign pledges.

The White House indicated it would follow the lengthy exit process outlined in the deal.

Trump says the United States will immediately cease “all implementation” of Paris climate change accord standards.

He is breaking from many of America’s staunchest allies, who have expressed alarm about the decision. Trump issued a sweeping executive order in March rescinding numerous climate change regulations introduced by former President Barack Obama, including reducing carbon emissions and lifting the moratorium of mining coal on federal lands.

Without mentioning the USA specifically, he said China has been “actively promoting the Paris agreement and we were one of the first countries to ratify the Paris agreement”.

“We deem the momentum generated in Paris in December 2015 irreversible, and we firmly believe that the Paris Agreement can not be renegotiated, since it is a vital instrument for our planet, societies and economies”, wrote French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Italian Premier Paolo Gentiloni.

“But there is an incredible momentum toward solutions to the climate crisis – new technologies exist and are being deployed, overwhelming public support exists for climate action, markets are rewarding clean energy, and of course, global political leaders outside the US will maintain their course under the Paris Agreement”, he added in the statement. “It undermines America’s standing in the world and threatens to damage humanity’s ability to solve the climate crisis in time. President Trump’s decision is profoundly in conflict with what the majority of Americans want from our president”.

Abandoning the pact was one of Trump’s principal campaign pledges. He says the countries that stay in the Paris deal will “reap the benefits in “jobs and industries created”. He has spent his first months in office working to delay and roll back federal regulations limiting greenhouse gas emissions while pledging to revive long-struggling US coal mines.

The immediate impact of Trump’s move could be largely symbolic.

The president said that the nation would stop adhering to the emissions reductions standards immediately. The decision has no direct impact on major US regulations on power plants and vehicle rules now aimed at reducing carbon emissions, although those are now under review by Trump as well.

Trump says, “This agreement is less about the climate and more about other countries obtaining a financial advantage over the United States”.

But House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi of California called it “a stunning abdication of American leadership and a grave threat to our planet’s future”. Chief strategist Steve Bannon supports an exit, as does Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt. During Trump’s speech, the faint sounds of protesters could be heard in the distance banging drums.

“We were shocked and disappointed to hear President Trump’s announcement today regarding withdrawing the U.S. from the historic global deal reached in Paris”. Like the other officials, that person was not authorized to describe the private discussions by name and spoke only on condition of anonymity.

The non-binding worldwide agreement went into effect a year ago and calls for countries to set goals for reducing greenhouse gas emissions. China is the top emitter of man-made carbon dioxide emissions, and the United States is second.