Outlander’s Sam Heughan to Star in The Spy Who Dumped Me

The Spy Who Dumped me tells the tale of two women (played by Kate McKinnion and Mila Kunis) who find themselves in the middle of an worldwide conspiracy when one of them realises their ex (who, yep, dumped them) was actually a spy. The film, from Imagine Entertainment, is being directed by Susanna Fogel (Chasing Life) who co-wrote the script alongside David Iserson.

Now Outlander star Sam Heughan is Lionsgate's choice for the part. It'll mark Heughan's first big studio role, though he's worked on smaller movies before. As exclusively reported by our sister site Deadline, the Scottish actor is about to take on a role quite unlike his fans are used to seeing him in.

All things considered, Heughan is very much in the negotiating stage of the casting process. However, if he could balance filming the show with this new project, it could be the flawless stepping stone to Hollywood for Heughan.

The Spy Who Dumped Me will be filmed this summer, with a July 2018 release date planned.