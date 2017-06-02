Over 40 migrants ‘die of thirst’ in Sahara desert

Dozens attempting to reach Libya to get to Europe die of thirst as vehicle breaks down in northern Niger, officials say. Some 300,000 migrants passed through the vast West African nation in 2016 alone, according to the International Organization for Migration.

“There were six survivors who were rescued by the army in the heart of the desert near Achegour”, the Agadez mayor said.

Italy’s Ministry of Interior released figures on nationalities of migrants arriving the country so far in 2017, ranked Nigeria as the country with second highest number of migrants’ origin with 3,159 after Guinea (Conakry) which has 3168.

The Red Cross, which said “at least 44 migrants have died”, dispatched a team to the site “to gather information” on the circumstances.

34 migrants, among them 20 children, were also found dead in the Sahara desert near the Niger-Algeria border in June past year.

Temperatures in Agadez hover around 104 degrees Fahrenheit, but can also hit nearly 122 degrees.

In a separate incident, soldiers on patrol in northern Niger rescued about 40 migrants from various west African countries who had been abandoned in the desert by people-smugglers while travelling to Libya.

Hunger, fever, fractured limbs and dehydration are also common problems.

The unforgiving conditions of the Sahara Desert mean that a broken down vehicle is often a death sentence for migrants.

Many migrants cross the Sahara desert to reach departure points to Italy while others move through the Middle East to reach Greece.

Six survivors walked to a remote village in Niger where they reported that 44 people died of thirst.

