Overwatch’s PTR patch makes big changes to Reaper, Roadhog and McCree

This is the first map added to the game since the game was first launched. Man loves him some Overwatch. Blizzard’s team-based shooter where NOBODY ESCORTS THE DAMN PAYLOAD ON MY SIDE has been a platform for cha-cha-changes.

The latest Overwatch update, which hit the public test region on PCs on Wednesday, adds a brand-new map inspired by Winston’s backstory and two new legendary skins, and a series of balancing changes for Roadhog, McCree, and Reaper that fans can begin testing before the patch hits live servers.

The buffs to Reaper and McCree will likely increase their usage, while Roadhog mains will once again have to adjust their playstyle after another nerf.

Developer Comment: Reaper’s old healing passive was useful if you could kill a bunch of enemies in a row.

YouTube/PlayOverwatchBlizzard recently released a new update for “Overwatch“. It’ll hopefully give the pesky phantasm the edge he needs when the changes cycle onto console and PC properly.

As part of the latest changes that are already implemented to the characters, Reaper has his health orbs removed. The new passive ability has received a mostly positive response though, with many players expecting Reaper to be played more due to the change. McCree’s “Deadeye” ultimate skill receives two buffs by accumulating more damage in the first second and faster target locking.

These changes increase the speed and damage dealt by McCree for his ultimate, which will allow the gunslinger to easily pick off several low-health opponents at once. Last on the list is Roadhog, who will now be that little bit more hard to land headshots on as his hitbox has been redeuced by 20% around the noggin. “Roadhog’s head was abnormally large compared to similarly-sized characters, so we’re reducing its size to increase his survivability”, Blizzard said. Meanwhile, the size of his head hitbox is reduced by 20 percent, his fire rate is increased by 30 percent, and his clip size is increased from four to five to offset the lowered damage.

You should see these changes soon enough on console and regular PC. During my time with Reaper on Overwatch’s PTR, I was still required to flank and control my offensive pushes against the enemy team – otherwise, I couldn’t stay alive for very long.