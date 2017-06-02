Oxlade-Chamberlain opens up on how Victor Moses’ dive happened

Arsenal forward Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain said he was not bothered when Nigerian global Victor Moses went down inside the box in Saturday’s FA Cup final but was surprised by the sending off.

“I think our start for sure wasn’t good, wasn’t good enough”, the Italian told reporters after Arsenal’s 2-1 win over the English Premier League champions.

When asked if he felt the right person for the job, he said: “I do”.

Community Shield – Arsenal’s No.4 missed out on the 2014/15 curtain-raiser, a 3-0 demolition of Manchester City, due to returning late from the World Cup, but played in a 1-0 win against Chelsea in the following campaign.

“It will be very important to analyse this season and our squad for this season, and we reached an incredible target with the players that performed 120 per cent every single player”.

And he says he wants to be around for some time yet to win more honours with the club: “Contract talks haven’t opened but I am happy at Chelsea. The players play for their future, for their next season”, Wenger said.

“The first goal should never have been allowed – it was clearly a handball and then Ramsey was offside because he was interfering in play”, the goalkeeper was quoted as saying by Chelsea’s official website on Sunday. “I just have to give him credit, because there were a lot of people saying he can’t deliver anymore, but still his team is able to do that”.

In the second period, the Blues improve, but were dealt a major blow on 68 minutes when Victor Moses was rightly sent off after picking up a second yellow for an obvious dive.

Arsenal produced their best display for years and Mertesacker said that the high level the team reached was testament to Wenger’s enduring ability.

“I think the first goal was very unusual”. We didn’t have any injuries this season which was because of our good work but was also very lucky. “Over summer we must be very cold and analyse the situation”.

Ramsey said: “Of course, I want him to stay at club”.

“I think we have shown great support in him [Wenger] as well and for his trust in us”.