Pakistan batsman Azhar says India clash ‘just another game’

A couple of videos have been made and they are getting very good response on social media.

“Every game is crucial and we’ve got to be at our best from ball one in this first game”.

“You are representing a billion people, there is so much responsibility and expectations”, said Laxman at an event organised by P&G Shiksha, a project aimed at providing free and quality education for children.

Shahid advised Pakistani bowlers to strike at regular intervals and put India under pressure early if they wish to win the game.

After winning two warm-up games against New Zealand and Bangladesh, the Indian team, who have retained several players from the victorious 2013 side, is high on confidence and will be looking to continue their form throughout the tournament.

The Indian cricket team is apparently not too happy over the practice facilities provided to them on Thursday, ahead of their marquee clash with arch-rivals Pakistan.

After taking on India, Pakistan will play South Africa (in Birmingham on June 7) and Sri Lanka (in Cardiff on June 12). The conditions in England might not suit spinners much but both Ashwin and Jadeja have the quality and accuracy to make run-scoring hard for batsmen. “However, recent history and the depth of the India squad gives it a slight edge heading into the game”, he asserted.

“Virat as a captain was very attacking, because to bowl out both New Zealand and Bangladesh in that fashion, and the way they were getting the wickets, it was really heartening to see”, Laxman said.

He applauded the efforts of opener Shikhar Dhawan and Dinesh Karthik.

In English conditions, Trent Boult and Tim Southee will be the key.

Middlesex’s Steven Finn and Toby Roland-Jones would appear to be next in line to replace 28-year-old Warwickshire all-rounder Woakes, with England’s next Group A match against New Zealand in Cardiff on Tuesday. In the last two years, Birmingham has had average first innings total of 331 as against 208 in the last Champions Trophy. When asked about the importance of the tournament Laxman differed from his former teammate’s comment. “I feel ready for the tournament now”, he said after India’s convincing 240-run win over Bangladesh.

This is the first time Virat Kohli will be leading the side in an ICC tournament.

Laxman also named his four semi-finalists of the tournament.

They qualified for the Champions Trophy as the eighth-ranked nation when the cut-off was applied in September 2015, and their position in the ICC ODI rankings hasn’t changed in the time since then.