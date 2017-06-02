Palestinian hunger-strikers reach deal with Israel, ending hunger strike

In late April, hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli prisons started hunger strikes demanding better detention conditions.

Prison service spokeswoman Nicole Englander said the inmates declared an end to the strike Saturday morning.

Palestinian Authority prisoners’ affair chief Issa Qaraqe said it had come after some 20 hours of talks between Israeli officials and strike leader Marwan Barghouti, a figure revered among Palestinians but reviled by many Israelis.

United Nations, May 26 (Prensa Latina) United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Nickolay Mladenov urged Israel today to resolve the crisis created by the hunger strike of 1,000 Palestinian prisoners for nearly two months.

“They (Israel authorities) realized that detainees are determined to continue their strike until victory or martyrdom and that violence and oppression tools have not weakened them, but, to the contrary, they have increased their will power”.

The hunger strikers were demanding appropriate medical care and treatment in Israeli prisons, as well as an end to solitary confinement and the so-called administrative detention, which is a form of imprisonment without trial or charge.

Palestinians throughout the occupied West Bank have been supporting and showing solidarity with the striking prisoners since the beginning of the strike. The agreement concluded that the Palestinian National Authority would finance the second monthly visit of the prisoners’ families.

“Unfortunately, Hamas takes NIS 100 million ($28 million) a month from residents of the Gaza Strip: from the goods, from the taxes of all the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, and this does not reach the Palestinian Authority”, he said.

“This was one of the widest and longest Palestinian hunger strikes in history of the prisoners’ movement and it was for basic demands”. He did not say when electricity would be reduced.

Earlier this month, Israel released footage apparently showing Barghouti breaking his fast.

Many Palestinians consider Barghouti, 58, the natural successor of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, who is 82.

