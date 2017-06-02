Palestinians say embassy decision best for peace

After months of fierce debate within his administration, Trump chose to continue his predecessors’ policy of signing a six-month waiver overriding a 1995 law requiring that the embassy be transferred to Jerusalem, an action that would have complicated his efforts to restart Israeli-Palestinian peace talks.

Trump had faced a Thursday deadline to determine how to proceed.

While Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other Israeli lawmakers said that the decision would only push peace further away, Palestinians said it signaled positive prospects for an agreement.

Zomlot says: “We are ready to start the consultation process with the USA administration”.

Signing the waiver this week would forestall any move for another six months.

Israel sees Jerusalem, home to some of the holiest sites in the Jewish religion, as its undivided capital but the Palestinians want East Jerusalem as capital of a future, independent state. Israel captured the area from Jordan in the 1967 Mideast war and claims all the city as its eternal capital.

The statement continued: “But, as he has repeatedly stated his intention to move the embassy, the question is not if that move happens, but only when“. “The delay in the transfer of the embassy actually makes it hard for real peace because it fosters a false expectation among the Palestinians to divide Jerusalem, which will never happen”. “President Trump made this decision to maximize the chances of successfully negotiating a deal between Israel and the Palestinians, fulfilling his solemn obligation to defend America’s national security interests”.

Presidents of both parties have consistently renewed the waivers for six-month stretches.

The move is regarded as controversial because it would be seen as overt recognition by the United States of Israeli sovereignty over all of Jerusalem, the east of which was captured by Israel during the six-day war in 1967. The longstanding US position is that Jerusalem’s fate must be worked out through Israeli-Palestinian negotiations.

On the campaign trail, Trump’s pro-Israel rhetoric raised expectations that he would act quickly to move the embassy.

We invite you to join us for this wonderful opportunity. Trump said, “Peace can never take root in an environment where violence is tolerated, funded and even rewarded”. “The president is still committed to moving the embassy”, one USA official said.

On Thursday, the waiver came up for renewal for the first time on Trump’s watch, and he followed the example of Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama before him in instructing his secretary of state to hold off on the move.

“We know that peace is possible if we put aside the pain and disagreements of the past and commit together to finally resolving this crisis”, Trump during a speech in Jerusalem.