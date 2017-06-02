Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW), ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd. (CCIH)

At the movement Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) is under coverage by number of analysts. Zacks has “Hold” rating and $35 target.

The company maintained ROI for the last twelve months at 0.00%. The rating was downgraded by Argus Research on Friday, March 3 to “Hold”. The stock’s market capitalization is $12.77 billion.

06/01/2017 – Palo Alto Networks, Inc. had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Wunderlich. Amica Retiree Medical Trust reported 0.09% stake. The network technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. PANW stock soared more than 17%.

More notable recent Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Palo Alto Networks, Inc”. The stock rose 0.22% or $0.3 reaching $139.29. Comparatively, the peers have a net margin -215.61%, and the sector’s average is 2.71%. Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $152.43. It has underperformed by 33.01% the S&P500. About 348,561 shares traded.

NeuStar, Inc.is a global information services provider. The Company's cloud platforms and differentiated data sets offer informative, real-time analytics, which enable clients to make actionable, data-driven decisions.

Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) traded at a yearly high level of $165.69 during the last trading session. Pitcairn Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) for 3,682 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt holds 162,737 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. B & T Cap Mgmt Dba Alpha Cap Mgmt holds 0.46% or 5,343 shares in its portfolio. Ruffer Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 126,250 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.03% or 231,578 shares. (NYSE:PANW) shares climbs 17.20% to $138.99 on Thursday. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued an outperform rating and issued a $173.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday.

In terms of Buy, Sell or Hold recommendations, Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) has analysts’ mean recommendation of 2.2. Therefore 65% are positive.

In analysts note revealed this morning, Evercore ISI kept their Hold rating on Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) shares. The firm has “Buy” rating by DA Davidson given on Tuesday, February 16. UBS maintained the shares of PANW in report on Tuesday, November 24 with “Buy” rating. That means that investors need to pick the right companies in order to fully reap the benefits of a cyber-security boom. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, November 24 by RBC Capital Markets. Robert W. Baird downgraded the shares of PANW in report on Wednesday, March 1 to “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by First Analysis on Wednesday, March 1. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, May 27 report.

