Paris climate deal: Trump pulls U.S. out of 2015 accord

TRT World’s Azadeh Ansari reports.

Beijing’s new diplomatic approach to environmental issues could also boost global efforts, said Li, noting how China’s ambassador to the United Nations pledged in March to help bridge climate negotiations. “Our company has already reduced greenhouse gas emissions over 40 percent below 2005 levels”, said Stephanie Walton, a FirstEnergy spokeswoman.

What gets lost on Trump is that there are other important values or goals in pursuing a global united front on climate or in the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation alliance, as we saw in his trip to a North Atlantic Treaty Organisation summit in Italy a few days ago.

“The US decision to leave Paris in no way brings an end to this unstoppable effort”.

“The United States will withdraw from the Paris Climate Accord“, President Trump said.

The newly-elected French president, Emmanuel Macron, also made a separate address.

So go ahead and withdraw from Paris, Mr. President. There is no way.

She also urged the government to “join the overwhelming majority of the global community not only in defending its people from the threats of climate change, but also in grabbing the opportunities brought about by low-carbon development”. “Wherever we live, wherever we are we all share the same responsibility, make our planet great again”, Macron said.

Trump is “a president who is fighting for the American people, fighting for American jobs“, Pence said.

The Paris Agreement’s main aim is to strengthen global response to climate change by limiting the increase of global temperatures to well below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels this century; pursue efforts to limit temperature increase even further to 1.5 degrees Celsius, and to strengthen the ability of countries to deal with climate change impacts.

“As the Mayor of Pittsburgh, I can assure you that we will follow the guidelines of the Paris Agreement for our people, our economy & future”, Democrat Bill Peduto tweeted in a swift, widely read retort to Trump’s move.

GE head Jeff Immelt said he was “disappointed” with the decision: “Climate change is real”.

Trump’s Thursday announcement leaned heavily on the notion that withdrawal from the climate agreement will allow American businesses, especially coal mining, to prosper.

“It is crucial that the United States remain a leader on environmental issues”, the spokesman for the Secretary-General noted.

“Empire State Building shines green in protest”.

“I am proud to stand with other governors as we make sure that the inaction in D.C.is met by an equal force of action from the states”, said Inslee in a statement.

“We are firmly convinced that the agreement can not be renegotiated”, they added, referring to Trump’s claim that Washington was open to re-negotiations. “America will remain a leader in environmental protection”, she said.

The president is looking to withdraw from the accord and immediately restart talks to set targets that would be more fair.

“A clean environment is in the interest of all of us and is something we would all be in favor of”, Deasy said.

New Zealand’s Climate Change Minister Paula Bennett said that “so much of what (Trump) said is wrong”, arguing that America was not paying a disproportionate cost to be part of the deal.

Musk is now free to spend his time blowing up unmanned rockets and hanging out with Disney CEO Bob Iger, who also quit the advisory council “as a matter of principle” on Thursday.

Spokesman Stephane Dujarric, however, added that the United Nations chief remained confident that USA cities, states and businesses would “continue to demonstrate vision and leadership” by working for a low-carbon future. In the meantime, your country, and ours, and the world will carry on the fight against climate change without you. California, New York and Washington together account for about 10% of the country’s greenhouse gas emissions, Mr Brown’s office said.