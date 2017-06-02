Putin rejected the idea that such attacks could have changed the outcomes of elections, including the 2016 US presidential election, the Associated Press reported Thursday.

“This is a transferral, I repeat, of internal political squabbling in the United States onto the worldwide arena”, Putin said.

On Thursday, the Associated Press reported that Putin denied that the Russian government was involved in the hacks, further gaslighting anyone within earshot by saying he could “imagine” Russia’s rivals deliberately staging “a chain of attacks in such a way as to cast Russia as the origin of such an attack”. “He did not betray the interests of his country, nor did he transfer any information to any other country that would damage his own people”, said Putin. “Is that possible?” Putin wondered aloud, according to the New York Times.

“On a state level we haven’t been involved in this, we aren’t planning to be involved in it. That’s the most important thing”, he said.

Putin’s cryptic comments on Thursday – he also compared hackers to painters – may have represented a subtle shift, but he also said he believed “hackers can’t crucially influence an election in a foreign country”.

He also argued hackers could not influence the outcome of elections as public opinion was not that easy to manipulate.

Putin’s comments also seemed to suggest such an attack could be considered “patriotic” for Russian Federation.

Russian President Vladimir Putin praised his American counterpart when he was asked about views on President Donald Trump.

But of course, Putin’s perception of what an artist does is so romanticized (and false, much like the stereotype of hackers).

“Modern technology allows this”, he said, adding that “hackers can come from anywhere, from anywhere in the world”.

The dismissal took place as Comey led an inquiry into whether the Russian Kremlin’s state-sponsored hacking team had managed to swing the USA election in President Trump’s favour – and how deeply potential corruption has taken root, with the probe confirmed a month prior.

President Putin thanked the US businessmen for their participation in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum amid continuing slump in Russian-US relations.

The Obama Administration expelled 35 Russian diplomats in retaliation for the interference.

Russian Federation were accused in April of targeting Macron’s campaign.

USA intelligence and law enforcement officials have suggested that the hacking could have been carried out by criminal hackers, pressganged or hired into serving Russian intelligence, a practice it has been found to have employed in other cyber-operations. Well, they did it because they were simply good Russian patriots.

The comment is a shift from Putin’s former assertions that Russian Federation was not at all involved in any meddling in the 2016 election.