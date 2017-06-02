Penguins hope a Game 7 win is in the stars: Arthur

The captain of the Pittsburgh Penguins has plenty riding on Thursday’s decisive Game 7 of the Eastern Conference final, beginning with the opportunity to chase a third Stanley Cup. Not only that, the Senators are 0-5 all time in Game 7s themselves, and this year’s Ottawa squad ended both their prior series in six games.

“It’s like a quarterback in football and a pitcher in baseball, and we have it”, Boucher said. He thought his team got sucked into run-and-gun hockey with the Pens in the blowout loss and required a return to the club’s well-established defensive brand.

The nervousness grew through the second period as Pittsburgh controlled the play. Craig Anderson has given up 43 goals on 548 shots faced and Mike Condon has allowed four goals on 32 shots. Crosby only drew one penalty the whole game; a holding call on Methot during the second period.

Mike Hoffman scored the victor 1 minute, 34 seconds into the third period, Bobby Ryan picked up his sixth goal of the playoffs, and Craig Anderson made 45 saves. “Any time it’s an elimination game, you want to just come out and give it your best effort”. These are the fun games to play.

“For anything positive to happen, you’ve got to have a positive mentality and believe in yourself”, Hoffman said Wednesday.

“I think Anderson was the reason that they got this one, he played big for them”, said Murray. “You make the most of your moments, and if it’s in your cards to be one of the select few to be able to be in the opportunity we’re in, it’s definitely an honor”. However, the Penguins are still the more talented and experienced team, and the fact they’re at home just puts them over the top even more. Matt Murray had 28 saves for the Penguins.

Victory in Game 7 also means Crosby gets to keep adding to playoff numbers that already stack up favourably with the all-time greats. The average goals per game in those five games is still just 4.2.

They’ve earned these breaks by eliminating teams in unflinching ways and by winning road games in tough situations.

“But, we know the game plan, sticking to our system and trying to shut them down as best we can to give ourselves the best chance (to win)”.

“The goal is to generate more goals than the opponent, and that’s what we did [Tuesday]”, Boucher said, per Stevenson. “We can’t ask for anything better but we just have to have fun with that”. “If we want to win, we need to score more”. There’s no other way for us to win. He has won those six previous games. “We tried to win another way, and we got our butts kicked”.

As a group the Penguins agreed the Senators netminder was the difference. NBCSN will broadcast the game. When Friday rolls around, the 40-year-old will either wake up and discuss the Stanley Cup Final opponent Nashville and its goalie Pekka Rinne with his three sons or wonder if Game No. 1,483 was the last of his National Hockey League career.

The total for Thursday’s game is an even 5.0 in what has been an up-and-down series. Since the Preds were the eighth-seeded team in the Western Conference, the Eastern Conference victor will have home-ice advantage.

Pittsburgh took a 4-0 lead after the first period, the Penguins’ scoring onslaught forcing the Senators to replace goaltender Craig Anderson on his 36th birthday with backup Mike Condon.