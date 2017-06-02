‘People can see climate change now, they understand it’

Jamie Dimon, chief executive of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and a member of Donald Trump’s business advisory council, said he disagrees with the USA president’s plan to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord.

“I know many of you share my disappointment with the White House’s decision to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate agreement“.

“Climate change is real”.

“It actually makes it harder to get worldwide agreements because it reminds the rest of the world that America is out for America”.

“As President, I can put no other consideration before the wellbeing of the American citizens”.

Several weeks ago following a direct chat with the president, Musk said he was “cautiously optimistic” that Trump would not withdraw from the agreement, which could have serious consequences not only for the environment and global warming but also politically.

Uber Technologies CEO Travis Kalanick quit the business advisory council in February amid pressure from activists and employees who opposed the administration’s immigration policies.

A number of political and social groups condemned Trump’s decision to withdraw from the climate agreement. The advisory council was led by top business executives including Stephen Schwarzman, chief executive of Blackstone Group LP and includes Indra Nooyi, the chief executive of PepsiCo Inc and Jamie Dimon, chief executive of JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Trump had promised to make his decision known this week on the Paris Climate Agreement, which as at May, 195 members of UN Framework Convention on Climate Change had signed and 147 had ratified.

China and the USA are responsible for some 40 percent of the world’s emissions and experts had warned it was vital for both to remain in the Paris agreement if it is to succeed.

Washington’s withdrawal from the deal could become an “anti-stimulus” for other countries in reducing carbon emissions, according to Gerardo Honty, an expert at the Latin-American Center for Social Ecology.

Musk has met with Trump several times and spoken with him about the long-term goal of his company SpaceX for flights to Mars carrying humans.

“It’s now necessary to look forward after last night’s announcement by the US administration”, she said, adding that Europe’s biggest economy will continue to meet its obligations under the 2015 Paris accord.

For other major players, though, the U.S. decision is mainly an irritant in their own action plans to deal with climate change.

The auto maker said last night that despite the withdrawal it “will not waver from our commitment to the environment”.

Trump said overnight he would withdraw the U.S. from the global climate accord, saying it favours countries like China and India at the expense of American workers.

Criticism of his decision rolled in from blue-chip companies like Facebook, Apple and Microsoft.

“For our part, we’ve committed that every new data center we build will be powered by 100 per cent renewable energy”.

The Trump administration said he had made phone calls to the leaders of France, the UK, Canada and Germany to explain his decision.

Meanwhile, Americans may take comfort that we are not truly alone.

Share prices rose after President Trump’s announcement he would take the USA out of the Paris climate deal. “Trump has sounded the death knell for the Agreement”, Sunita Narain, director general of the New Delhi-based non-governmental organisation, Centre for Science and Environment, said in a statement.

“Once again we’re seeing a weak Prime Minister failing to stand up tall on the world stage in the face of near-criminal behaviour from one of our closest allies”, she said.

“In a amusing way it could because it is giving the Chinese, the Europeans, New Zealand. all countries the opportunity to step into the breach and take leadership”. Climate change was real, he said, and leaving the accord did not harbour well for America or the world.

Indeed, finance and transfer of technology are two of the most vital components of the Paris Agreement.

A healthy ME depends on a healthy natural environment to support core industries such as fishing, forestry and tourism.