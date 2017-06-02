Pepe, Fabio Coentrao miss training ahead of Champions League final

Italian champions Juventus face Spanish champions and Champions League trophy holders Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final in Cardiff tomorrow.

As always, Real are full of goals, and are this season’s top scorers. He has been in fantastic form in the last months, so I hope he has confidence and that is great for the team.

He followed that dominant performance up with a second treble in two games, this time against Atletico Madrid, to all but put Real into the final.

“All the players have played this season and they have been intelligent decisions of the coach”, Ronaldo added.

“I said when I signed my latest contract that it would be my penultimate and that I would play on until I was 41”, the four-time Ballon d’Or victor said. “For me the most important thing is the team, the way we are versatile among us, but the key thing is to be able to take home the Champions League“. I just hope, of course, that Real Madrid can win this wonderful trophy.

Captain Sergio Ramos admits the players are not sure which option Zidane will go with.

Former France global and two-time Champions League victor, Marcel Desailly, is putting his money on Italian giants Juventus to win this weekend’s Champions League final.

Zidane replaced coach Rafa Benitez with the team in crisis early in 2016, and he got the squad back on track and has kept it competitive ever since.

Bale guided Wales to the final four of Euro 2016 a year ago, and will play in front of his home crowd in the Champions League final.

Here, we take a look at the best Opta stats ahead of the showpiece meeting.

They reportedly received a massive €700 000 (R10.2 million) per player for bringing the trophy back to the Santiago Bernabeu, according to Marca.

Coming to Juve, the Serie A title winners have been unbeaten in Europe this season and are going to their second final in three years having conceded only three goals.

One of Madrid’s greatest players, Zidane also has a close connection with Juventus, his team’s opponent in Saturday’s final in Cardiff. “Him and Cristiano Ronaldo are very good together and understand each other well”.

Xavi will have a keen eye on proceedings in Cardiff this weekend and is hoping Buffon will finally achieve success in the Champions League at the third time of asking.