Philippine airstrike kills 11 soldiers in ‘friendly fire’ incident

Lorenzana added that the failed airstrike was the first accident of its kind in the history of the Philippine air force and that the military would investigate what went wrong to prevent future incidents.

“They are already recognized and the occupation of Marawi is another step to prove worth as part of ISIS”.

Mr. Lorenzana said two Marchetti S-260 planes operated in “tandem” when the aircraft using “conventional bombs” missed the target and hit the soldiers.

“We want to live another day, we want to live another month”, Suganob said, standing in front of debris and partially burned buildings.

A Philippine air force attack helicopter fires a rocket as they continue to assault the Maute group in Marawi city, Philippines May 31, 2017.

Padilla said the number of people cited in the video as being held hostage could not be verified.

A battalion of marine soldiers landed in Marawi City on Thursday to augment the troops on the ground.

Eighty-nine militants had been killed in the fighting and the amount of territory in the city that the remaining gunmen controlled had been cut to just 10 per cent, military spokesman Brigadier-General Restituto Padilla said on Wednesday.

The strike that killed the Philippine soldiers was one of two launched during that particular operation.

“We don’t have any record of them coming through the proper channel, through the airports”. According to an intelligence source, around 40 of the Maute fighters in Marawi were from different countries, including Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, India, Morocco, and Turkey.

“The rebellion in Mindanao …”

“This indicates that foreign terrorist fighters form an unusually high component of the ISIS fighters and emerging ISIS demography in Southeast Asia”, Rohan Gunaratna, Singapore’s S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies, told ABS-CBN. “They are starving. They are eating the bodies”, Roberto Petronio, head of the ICRC’s Mindanao sub-delegation told Reuters. Duterte declared martial law in the Mindanao region, the southern third of the Philippines, and poured in troops backed by airstrikes, artillery fire and tanks to crush the urban insurrection.

Duterte said Islamist militants being driven out of Iraq and Syria were looking for a new base and the siege of Marawi was planned a long time ago.

“When you’re desperate, you will do everything to survive”, said Zia Alonto Adiong, a regional lawmaker who welcomed dozens of people, including children, who fled to safety after more than a week trapped inside Marawi. More than a week of fighting has left 95 militants dead. Its narrow streets and populated buildings have made the mission to eradicate ISIS elements especially hard for Philippine soldiers without endangering the civilian population.

Authorities said about 90 percent of Marawi has been retaken by security forces as of Wednesday.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte voiced confidence on Friday that the government will eventually win the war against Islamic extremists that aim to establish an Islamic State caliphate in the Philippines. “We will have to die fighting them”, he added.

The president said that IS was the driving force behind the city’s occupation.