Philippine casino violence not terrorism, claims presidential spokesman

He said police are looking at robbery as the motive because the suspect has stolen PHP113 million worth of chips but eventually left the backpack containing the chips near the stockroom. He said one gunman was behind the attack and was still at large more than two hours after it began.

“We have no official information as to the identity or affiliation of the persons responsible for this attack”, the firm said in the hotel’s official Twitter account.

Its shares were down 7 percent.

Philippine police say the suspect in the attack on a hotel and casino complex near Manila’s airport has been found dead of apparent suicide.

The gunman killed himself in his hotel room after being shot and wounded by resort security, police and Resorts World management said. He said they suffered “minor” injuries.

In the incident, a lone gunman, whose nationality is not yet known, opened fire in the resort’s casino and set fire to the furniture there.

“Huwag po kayo magpanic, this is not a cause for alarm”.

Police chief Oscar Albayalde said Friday the gunman carried a 2 liter bottle of gasoline, the gambling area was carpeted and the tables were also made of combustible materials.

“He ransacked the storage room of the chips of the casino“, he told reporters, taking with him about 113 million pesos.

The gunman stole gambling chips, shot TV screens and set gambling tables ablaze by pouring gasoline on them, dela Rosa said.

Earlier, the police chief said the gunman was a foreigner, a Caucasian who appeared to stand six-foot tall.

Relatives and friends of victims grieve as they receive news of their loved ones at a hotel at the Resorts World Manila complex, Friday, June 2, 2017, in Manila, Philippines.

Video footage of the scene, posted on local media, showed people running out of the hotel around midnight as thick smoke billowed out of the complex.

“This cowardly act if a deranged mind will not defeat the spirit on which resorts World Manila was built”.

“Definitely us patrons we did not expect that, everyone ran away”.

Jeri Ann Santiago, who works in the emergency room at the San Juan de Dios hospital, close to Resorts World, said 13 people were being treated, but more were on the way.

“At the moment we only know of one suspect”, he said.

“Please help pray for the injured and the loss of lives due to suffocation”, she said in a message to reporters.

Duterte declared martial law in the Mindanao region, the southern third of the Philippines, to crush the insurrection and poured in troops backed by airstrikes, artillery fire and armored vehicles.

Police and a spokesman for the country’s president said the attacker was not thought to be a terrorist, despite continuing trouble with Islamic extremists in the country’s south. “We also do not find any direct link to terrorist activities in Marawi”, he added. The US embassy in Manila told Americans there to exercise caution and to review their personal security.