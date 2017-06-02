Philippine ‘Friendly Fire’ Kills 11 Soldiers, Wounds 7 in Marawi Fight

At least 11 soldiers have been killed after Philippines Air Force plane bombed in a southern city targeting at Muslim militants who are holding hostages as human shields, the authorities said on Thursday.

Defence Minister Delfin Lorenzana said two SF-260 plans had dropped bombs on Islamic State targets in the city centre, and that it was “very sad” that they had hit some of their own troops in the process.

He said the military may now limit airstrikes by using only precision-guided weapons but “the final decision lies with ground commanders”.

The death toll since Tuesday last week has risen to almost 100, which includes 16 civilians, 61 militants, 11 soldiers and four police officers, Fox News reported, citing The Associated Press. But beyond the authenticity and the message of the video, there lies the real reason for coming up with the video, which is propaganda… Hapilon’s forces engaged government security forces, calling for reinforcements from Maute fighters nearby.

Asked if it is still “achievable”, the retired Army general said: “Oo naman (Of course)”.

Grave fears are held for Father Suganob and a dozen of his parishioners who were abducted from a church as they said prayers. Father Chito Suganob calls for Philippines president Rodrigo Duterte to end the military’s offensive against the Maute in Marawi.

Padilla said the Maute, who earlier had 500 members, “are already dwindling in number”.

The unrest has boosted fears that the Islamic State group’s violent ideology is gaining a foothold in the country’s restive southern islands, where Muslim separatist rebellions have raged for almost half a century.

A displaced resident of Marawi city puts his baby to sleep at an evacuation center in Balo-i township, Lanao del Norte province in southern Philippines. “It is purely ISIS”, Duterte claimed.

The armed forces of the Philippines have been fighting for over a week to liberate Marawi, a town in the southern Philippines that has been overrun by members of the Maute Group, ISIS-linked militants.

Well over 110 people have been killed so far with dozens wounded. Around 20 civilians have lost their lives to the fighting.

Thirty-eight security forces and 120 rebel fighters have been killed in the clash, which began last Tuesday.

Duterte declared martial law in the Mindanao region, the southern third of the Philippines, and poured in troops backed by airstrikes, artillery fire and tanks to crush the urban insurrection.

“They are trying to correct the way of living for everybody”. A military spokesman said they also have control of the movement of people in and out of the city, Sunstar Philippines reports.