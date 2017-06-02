Philippine military air strike ‘accidently’ kills 10 soldiers

The government of the Philippines has seen the situation with the jihadist insurgency on the island of Mindanao exacerbate as an airstrike against the militants has killed 11 government soldiers.

The first plane hit the target but the second missed.

He said the military also believes that Hapilon is still hiding in Marawi.

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte had warned the people in the besieged southern region of the country that he will be harsh in enforcing the martial law there in the wake of a Muslim extremist siege on the city.

“There’s only one way, through the backdoor, maybe coming from Indonesia or from Malaysia, from Sabah”, he added.

“I think it’s horrific for the civilian people who are in there and we really hope that both sides can agree that the civilians should be given the opportunity to come out”, the deputy head of the ICRC’s Philippine delegation, Martin Thalmann, said in Marawi on Wednesday.

Padilla said operations were slow because militants had taken civilians as hostages, using women and children as human shields in fortified commercial buildings in the city center. The president fears that the predominantly-Muslim southern Philippines could become a haven for extremists being driven out of Iraq and Syria.

In the document, Mr. Duterte ordered the military to “undertake all measures to prevent and suppress all acts of rebellion and lawless violence in the whole of Mindanao”.

“This is what our religion Islam tells us, please, release him now, immediately”, he said on television.

Precision-guided bombs were used earlier in airstrikes in Marawi’s urban areas, but the military ran out of the high-tech munitions and used conventional ones in Wednesday’s bombing run, he said.

“They are employing hostile sniper fires and IEDs (improvised explosive device) against everyone – from government security forces, to relief and rescue workers, to civilians – who get in the way of their fanatical desire to dismember Marawi from the Philippines and establish it as an ISIS province in this part of Asia”.

The capture or killing of Hapilon would be a much-needed public relations boost for the military as the Maute fighters capitalise on the publicity from their defiant stand.

Smoke rises following airstrikes by Philippine Air Force to retake control of Marawi city, southern Philippines. Successive governments have promised to bring peace to Mindanao, but none have. “It is purely ISIS”, Duterte claimed. If you fight us, you will die.

In addition, Fr. Suganob revealed the names of the other “prisoners of war” that the Maute group has taken hostage.

Troops have cleared nearly 90 percent of Marawi city, where the gunmen linked to the Islamic State group have been fending off government troops since a botched raid to capture a veteran rebel leader triggered a militant siege, said military spokesman Brig. The military said 120 gunmen have been killed, meaning as many as 330 remain unaccounted for and could have slipped out of the city.