Philippine police seek casino attacker’s identity

Hundreds of people rushed out of a hotel at the Resorts World Manila early Friday morning after a masked gunman opened fire at the Philippines vacation spot.

At around midnight local time Thursday, an armed suspect forced his way into the Resorts World Manila (RWM), an upmarket hotel and casino complex near the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

“He committed suicide”, Oscar Albayalde, chief of the capital’s police office, said in a radio interview.

ISIS has claimed responsibility for an attack at a casino in the Philippines capital that left more than 37 people dead, despite repeated police claims it was not terror related. The only gunshot wound was a guard at the complex, who accidentally shot himself when the suspect entered the room, authorities said.

The man ransacked a room and stole gaming chips, Philippines National Police Chief Ronald Dela Rosa said early Friday.

Philippines government forces are now fighting ISIS-linked militants on the southern island of Mindanao, where the two sides have been battling for control of the city of Marawi for over a week.

Dela Rosa said the man, acting alone, walked into one of the gaming rooms and fired the rifle at a large television screen, then poured gasoline onto a gambling table and set it alight. Dela Rosa described him as “white, with a mustache” and about 6 feet tall.

“He lay down on the bed, covered himself in a thick blanket and apparently doused himself in gasoline“. He had stuffed chips totaling 113 million pesos ($2.3 million) in a backpack, but this had been recovered by police, he added.

In a tweet, Resorts World Manila officials said the complex was in lockdown following reports of gunfire.

Officials said the attacker was not thought to be a terrorist, despite continuing trouble with Islamic extremists in the country’s south. Dozens had minor injuries suffered during the stampede to escape.

The Metropolitan Manila police chief previously said 36 bodies were found inside the building by firefighters and all died from smoke inhalation.

Of the 37 victims, management said 13 were employees of the casino while the rest were guests.

Ronald Romualdo, a Resorts World maintenance worker, said he and his colleagues heard gunshots and saw people smashing windows on the second and third floors to escape. Police said they were not looking at other motives.

“We are very anxious about her”. Ms. Ramos said she hid in a kitchen and then fled when the smoke became too thick.

“I was about to return to the second floor from my break when I saw people running”.

Gunshots and explosions rang out early Friday at a mall, casino and hotel complex near Manila’s global airport in the Philippine capital, sparking a security alarm amid an ongoing Muslim militant siege in the country’s south.

One casino regular, a man in his 50s who declined to give his name, said security handled the situation well and told people to run.

The unrest in Marawi has sparked fears that militants might attack elsewhere to divert the focus of thousands of troops trying to quell the siege. “There is no element of violence, threat or intimidation that leads to terrorism”, Dela Rosa said.

