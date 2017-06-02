Philippines army air strike accidentally kills 11 soldiers

The government of the Philippines has seen the situation with the jihadist insurgency on the island of Mindanao exacerbate as an airstrike against the militants has killed 11 government soldiers.

“The first plane dropped the ordnance accurately, but the second one missed, and hit our troops…”

However, an Indonesian law-enforcement source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the actual number of Indonesians involved in the battle could be more than 40.

The Board of Inquiry, to be led by Armed Forces of the Philippines chief of staff General Eduardo Ano, will investigate the so-called “friendly fire” incident. “It could also be human error”, Padilla said.

So far, he said that only 33 of the 95 militants killed in the fighting, including the eight foreigners have been identified.

“We don’t have any record of them coming through the proper channel, through the airports”.

For his part, Justice Secretary Vitaliano N. Aguirre II said the 138 individuals whose names appear in the Arrest Order No. 1 as signed by Mr. Lorenzana have been placed under the immigration watch list.

ISIS-linked groups operate in the semi-lawless border areas between the Philippines, Indonesia and Malaysia and are made up of fighters from several different countries.

“The rebellion in Mindanao … They are starving. They are eating the bodies”, Roberto Petronio, head of the ICRC’s Mindanao sub-delegation told Reuters.

Lorenzana told another news conference later in the Malacanang presidential palace that an investigation is underway to look into the incident, noting President Rodrigo Duterte has already been informed of the incident. Earlier this week, officials said government forces were in near complete control of Marawi, but rooting out the last pockets of resistance seems to be taking longer than first expected.

At least some of the civilians who perished might have been killed by the Islamist militants for failing to meet the requirements of being “full-fledged” Muslims.

Philippine Marines aboard a truck drive past, as smoke billows after rockets were fired at militant positions in Marawi. ISIS has reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack in response to the government siege on Marawi. “But we are certainly agreed that martial law must be temporary”. “I will use you as soldiers, with the same pay, privileges, and I will build houses for you”, he said.

Fighting in Marawi City broke out on May 23 after hundreds Islamist militants seized buildings, stole weapons and released prisoners to join their fight in the city.

The conflict began after a botched raid to bring down Abu Sayyaf leader Isnilon Hapilon, a high-profile terrorist target believed to have been tasked with carrying out Islamic State operations in Southeast Asia.

The rescue operations had to be swift but cautious as Maute snipers could just be around ready to shoot government forces and even civilians.