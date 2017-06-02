Philippines president Duterte says he ‘will not talk to terrorists’

Today marks the seventh day since President Rodrigo Duterte declared martial law in Mindanao due to the provocations of ISIS-influenced Maute terror group. Maute fighters reportedly took a priest and several others hostage.

Makabayan lawmaker and ACT Teachers Representative Antonio Tinio slammed the majority of his colleagues who approved of the Mindanao martial law. It will not be any different from what the president, [Ferdinand] Marcos did.

The Marawi siege forced President Duterte to declare martial in Mindanao, with Duterte offering assurance that he will not allow abuses of human rights.

The CPP has said in a statement that it condemns terrorism. “It’s crucial that the country’s security forces abide by worldwide law at all times and hold rights violators to account”.

The lawmakers’ approval of HR 1050 in effect dismisses a separate resolution filed by 7 Makabayan bloc lawmakers calling for both the House and the Senate to convene in a joint session and revoke martial law in Mindanao.

The AFP official also encouraged the public to report abuses of those implementing martial law. The vote was expected because the President counts at least 267 out of the 292 House members as his allies. “We have full trust that the President had been supplied with sufficient facts that can justify the declaration of Martial law in the said area”, the mayor said. A state of martial law does not suspend the Constitution, nor replace the functioning of the civil courts or Congress.

Solicitor General Calida said that the courts are still functioning that’s why law-abiding citizens should not be anxious.

“Only the suspension of habeas corpus so I can arrest you anytime without a warrant”.

“It is unwarranted, unjustifiable, and wholly out of proportion to the threat posed by the Maute and Abu Sayyaf groups”, the bloc added.

Saying the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army (CPP-NPA) can not overthrow a government, President Duterte warned anew yesterday that he would not hesitate to haul back their leaders to jail if they continue to undermine his administration.

He said, “We deem it necessary to underscore the continuing effectivity of the JASIG in order to prevent any misreading or misinterpretation that would lead prosecutors to move for, and for the courts to cancel, the bail bonds of NDFP consultants still facing charges and for the police and military to arrest NDFP consultants who are set to return to the Philippines following the GRP’s cancellation of the fifth round of formal talks”.

“The Philippine government has a responsibility to protect the population from armed militants, but gaining the backing of affected people means abiding by the rule of law”, Kine said.

According to the Solicitor General, the Chief Executive has ample factual basis for proclamation of martial law in Mindanao.