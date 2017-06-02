PHOTOS from England’s CT 17 win over Bangladesh

England all-rounder Ben Stokes and Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal have been involved in a fiery confrontation during the opening match of the Champions Trophy at The Oval.

Alex Hales also hit 95 and captain Eoin Morgan 75 not out to help secure what ultimately proved an easy victory.

Earlier, after being asked to bat first, opener Tamim Iqbal provided his side with a ideal start by scoring a blistering 128 runs off 142 balls which was studded with 12 boundaries and three sixes.

However, it was marred by the injury to Chris Woakes, who bowled only two overs before having to leave the field with an injury to his left side.

England’s team leaders don’t feel this is the time to start tinkering with the batting lineup, and would hope Roy – with his strike rate of 101.68, a top score of 162 and his thrilling see-it-and-hit-it approach – can get out of his rut and somehow rediscover some form. The third wicket saw a partnership of 159 runs whereas the fourth wicket, an unbeaten 142 runs. Roots unbeaten effort was also his highest ODI score.

He scored 95 runs off 86 balls with 11 fours and 2 sixes but missed the century by a narrow margin.

Bangladesh posted 305-6 at The Oval, but England’s chase never looked in doubt and they lost only two wickets en route to knocking off the required runs with 16 balls to spare. He shared a stand of 166 with Mushfiqur Rahim (79) to move Bangladesh to a unsafe 259-2 with six overs remaining.

Morgan at the other end was finding the boundaries at will en route to his 33rd half century.

Captain Morgan’s team racked up totals of 339 and 330 to win the first two matches of the series against South Africa before slumping to 20 for six in tough conditions on the way to defeat at Lord’s.

Credit goes to the English batsmen, especially, Joe Root scoring his tenth ton keeping the Bangladesh bowlers helpless.

Imrul Kayes got 19 before becoming Plunkett’s first victim with Mark Woods taking a stunning catch, but the visitors then added 166 runs for the third wicket as Tamim and Mushfiqar Rahim looked to be setting up a good score.

Tamim, who pulled back his ninth ODI century, admitted that they have learned the lesson that 300-run target is not enough while suggesting the bowling must be better planned to defend any total. Morgan took on Tamim Iqbal who claimed a wonderful diving catch only to have the catch questioned by Morgan and the umpires themselves. He timed one too well that landed straight into the hands off the long-on fielder as his stay at the crease was cut-short to 79 off 72 balls. Things may have been different if Moeen Ali hadn’t spilt a simple chance at Square Leg off Soumya Sarker.

Bangladesh are appearing in the Champions Trophy group stage for the first time since 2004, while England have progressed beyond the group stage in three of their last four attempts.