‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Sails Toward $300 Million Opening Weekend Worldwide

The fifth entry in the series is looking at an opening weekend domestic estimate of $62.2 million at the box office.

The movie to push the studio past the milestone was “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales“, the fifth installment in the franchise starring Johnny Depp that becomes increasingly dependent on global sales, but manages to make bank regardless. It is also opening overseas and those numbers are just coming in.

Last week’s box office victor, Alien: Covenant, dropped down to fourth place.

Per ComScore, overall box office is up 2.3 percent in the same frame from a year ago.

The weaker US start could speak to waning excitement over Pirates star Johnny Depp. And Oscar champ Geoffrey Rush (“Shine”) is back again as Sparrow’s frenemy Barbossa, who has his own agenda in mind during “Dead Men Tell No Tales“. Paramount’s R-rated action-comedy was expected to make between $32 million and $40 million during the five-day period, but it’s heading for a finish of slightly less than $30 million. It was a good try, but they fell short.

Disney’s success has only increased with each successive Pirates.

A number of films are meeting or passing milestones both in the USA and overseas.