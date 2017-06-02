Pirates Of The Carribean: Salazar’s Revenge (3 out of 5)

So, what’s the movie about? Along for the ride also come Sparrow’s crew and former enemy Captain Barbosa, as they all try to escape Spanish Captain Salazar, who is seeking revenge on Jack Sparrow after escaping the Devil’s Triangle.

Henry and Carina enlist a reluctant Jack into helping them find the trident while they engage in the sort of science-vs. -superstition banter we haven’t heard since “The X Files” first aired.

Also in the mix, as always, is Geoffrey Rush’s generally delightful Captain Hector Barbossa, Jack’s greatest frenemy.

Being a “Pirates of the Caribbean” film, of course the film is headlined by Johnny Depp, in quite possibly his most iconic role in his plethora of iconic roles.

When “POTC 5” opens, the series’ dissolute, chronically soused pirate antihero, Capt. Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp), is still alive, even though one character speculates that he may not be.

If you have watched any of the previous four films this one won’t surprise you – we still have incredible special effects, big action scenes, familiar characters and a quest.

Plus, while Thwaites and Scodelario are fine – she’s the more interesting of the two, just as Keira Knightley brought more to the table in the earlier movies than Bloom did – it’s just hard to become invested in what obviously will be a budding romance. A handsome baddie in the jigsaw-shape of Javier Bardem’s vengeful ghost Captain Salazar, the big-budget, big ocean, National Geographic vistas (both above and under water), the reluctant young, feisty lovers, and the return of Depp’s Indiana Richards turn. “I thought it was going to end my career”, recalls Bruckheimer at a Beverly Hills hotel with key cast members of the new Pirates picture, minus Depp.

Johnny modestly suggests that the character is just easy for him, as we are all like Jack inside.

The cute young couple this time are Thwaites and Kaya Scodelario, playing an astronomer who is – in the movie’s best and only bit of fresh characterization – forever being accused of witchcraft because she reads books, basically.

“He’s a safe character to play”, he says.