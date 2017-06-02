PM Modi inaugurates Dhola-Sadia Bridge in Assam

He lived worshipping it.

Assam’s Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal had said, “The prime minister will dedicate the strategically important bridge to the nation on May 26″. In the upstream after 120 km there is a bridge available for crossing the same but it travels through hard hilly terrain on north bank.

Lauding the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojna (PMUY), Yogi said it has changed the lives of many women as they have got cooking gas connections in their kitchens. He said the bridge was also a matter of pride for all Indians.

This will cut down on travel time from the current 6 hours to just 1 hour and will also save fuel worth Rs 10 lakh per day.

Seen as an engine of growth in the Northeast region, the bridge will also provide significant “impetus to regional groupings like BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation)”.

He also alleged that Railways in the sect needed more attention.

The APLS said, “Although Sadiya falls under Assam at present, Hazarika’s birthplace is said to be at Bolung village of Lower Dibang Valley district in Arunachal”. “We have endavoured to take development to new heights”, he claimed. We are working hard to make it a business hub of South East Asia.

Congratulating Sarbananda Sonowal and his team, the prime minister said it is “remarkable” that he has taken on so many hard problems in one year. He first inaugurated the country’s longest river bridge, Dhola-Sadiya bridge, now called as Bhupen Hazarika bridge, in Tinsukia district. Lohit, Dibang and Siang confluence three kilometres away and becomes the Brahmaputra.

“Now, the bridge will be open 365 days 24X7 for movement of traffic”.

The bridge, created to facilitate the movement of battle tanks, is expected to help movement of troops to the border with China in the Wallong-Kibithu sector in southern Arunachal Pradesh.

Steel Authortiy of India has supplied around 90 per cent, or around 30,000 tonnes of steel, including TMT, structurals and plates, for the bridge. Under the aegis of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in public private partnership (PPP) with Navayuga Engineering Company Limited, the construction of the bridge started in 2011.

“This bridge will boost tourism in the region and give employment to the people here”.