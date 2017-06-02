PM Modi pitches for investments in India

“I invite all of you, the whole world to come and invest in India in whatever sector you want to come”, he said addressing global investors in the St Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

He said the Russia-India Strategic Partnership was a pillar of strength and their partnership will be an important factor in stability in the world. He said that political will and clear vision are necessary for reforms.

Again listing the areas where foreign investors could step in, Modi said India needed infrastructure to transform 500 cities, expand, modernise and safety upgrade of the railways as well as technical intervention in agriculture to raise productivity. “There are opportunities in several sectors”, the PM said as he invited Russian investments in infrastructure, defence and manufacturing sectors.

In a statement after the Summit level talks with President Vladimir Putin, the Prime Minister said the two countries had convergence of views on major global political and economic issues, including on terrorism, Afghanistan, the Middle east and G20.

The Prime Minister outlined the government’s initiatives in financial inclusion – and the Jandhan, Aadhaar, Mobile (JAM) trinity.

Speaking about the digitial era, he cautioned against allowing a digital divide in society as that could lead to a very big crisis.

Prime Minister Modi said technology is going to play a key role, and mentioned the Digital India initiative. He said worldwide rating agencies had identified India as one of the top three destinations for FDI. The Prime Minister also spoke of the initiative to clean the Ganga.

Outlining initiatives in agriculture, the Prime Minister mentioned organic farming and food processing as areas for investment. By the time of the Paris Conference of Parties in December 2015, India had stated its goal to reduce its carbon intensity by some 35 percent by 2030, and had crafted an ambitious package focused on the rapid deployment of renewable energy-175 GW of renewable energy capacity-by the year 2022 as its offset for the continued use of fossil fuels given its economic growth and energy needs.

-India, we are nurturing an eco-system where the youth of India becomes a job creator, not job seeker.

Modi’s emphasis on the environment and on the legacy for the future marked a new kind of Indian approach to the multilateral process, one that side-stepped developed versus developing country paradigms and instead appealed to Indian national interests for India’s future generations.

The sky is the limit in India.