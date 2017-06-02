Police arrest key players behind Manchester bombing

A woman who was arrested on Wednesday evening has since been released without charge.

Police have arrested a seventh suspect in the investigation into the Manchester Arena bombing.

“There was a sermon about anti-Daesh”, Ramadan said, using the Arabic acronym for the Islamic State group.

The counter-terrorism force detained the father, Ramadan Abedi, outside his home in the Tripoli suburb of Ayn Zara on Wednesday afternoon.

He was taken away by a masked gunman while professing his son’s innocence in a TV interview, United Kingdom newspaper the Express reported.

The Guardian newspaper, without citing sources, said three of the 10 people arrested so far were brothers who were believed to be cousins of the bomber.

The row comes as British police stepped up their investigation into a suspected network behind Salman Abedi, a 22-year-old British-born man with Libyan parents who blew himself up on Monday night at the Manchester Arena indoor venue after a concert by USA singer Ariana Grande.

“The reason we have gone to critical is because he is still out there and the fear is that he will strike again before they get caught”. “I thought he worked in a takeaway or something” because of his late hours, Kinsey said. “I want to make one thing very clear to Jeremy Corbyn and to you, and it is that there can never, ever be an excuse for terrorism”.

Manchester slowly returned to normal, though the damaged arena and adjacent Victoria train station remained closed.

A woman arrested in the United Kingdom on suspicion of involvement in the Manchester suicide attack has been released without charge, but six other men remain in custody in England and Libya with authorities fearing a second attack may be imminent.

Police and intelligence officers are now investigating why the suicide bomber took the trip and who he met there.

“As yet the tour is not officially postponed or cancelled, despite media reports”.

The release of information in the early stages after an attack can present security issues and hamper the work of security services operating in the country of attack, European intelligence officials told Newsweek after the attack.

Mr Abedi died in Monday night’s attack, but police have since arrested eight people in connection with the atrocity. Abedi’s relative said he had spoken with his brother only, asking that his message be relayed to his mother.

In the nearby town of Wigan, where a man was arrested on Wednesday, police said they had discovered potentially suspicious items, prompting them to bring in the bomb squad and evacuate properties in the area.

Residents were evacuated from streets in the south Manchester neighborhood of Moss Side in what police called a precaution as one search was carried out Saturday.

Police blocked off Granby Row and temporarily shut down a railway line as dozens of officers in body armour carrying machine guns raided the apartment block.

Other acts’ gigs have been impacted, with Take That postponing their Liverpool and Manchester tour dates in the wake of the atrocity. Contributing to this report were Sylvia Hui in London, Rob Harris in Manchester, Frank Jordans in Berlin, Julie Pace in Brussels and Matt Sedensky in NY.