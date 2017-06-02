Police confiscate 60 automatic rifles at Rio airport

The police arrested four people involved in the illegal importing of military weapons yesterday (Thursday, June 1st) at the the global airport in Rio de Janeiro.

The weapons were discovered in a container along with pool heaters in the cargo section of Galeao International Airport.

Participating in the operation conducted at the airport’s cargo terminal, which resulted in the arrests of four people, were agents from the Rio de Janeiro state police’s special unit dealing with munitions and explosives.

The seizure was made possible thanks to a year-long investigation and information obtained from court-ordered wiretaps of telephone calls.

Speaking at a press conference, Rio’s Security Secretary Roberto Sá criticized the laws he considers insufficient in tackling arms smuggling.

“This is a serious blow to these criminal organizations, to this global arms dealer”, said Fabricio Oliveira, the head of the Brazilian Bureau of Firearms and Explosives. “This is only the beginning”.

Police representatives said they planned to use the seized weapons, noting Rio state is struggling under budgetary constraints.

Rio’s security forces have been unable to keep a lid on the flow of powerful automatic weapons used by narcotics gangs and shadowy militia groups which control numerous city’s favelas.