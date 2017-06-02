Police dashcam footage shows Tiger Woods arrest in Florida

It didn’t help Woods’ case that famed golfer and noted friend Jack Nicklaus implied that Woods might have a bigger issue.

When the officer asked Woods where he had been, the 14-time major champion said, “LA”.

At one point, Woods is asked to recite his ABCs, but instead of doing so, he starts randomly walking away.

Eventually, his hands were behind his back as he was arrested and placed in the back seat of a patrol auto.

With the release of this police dashcam video of his arrest sure to haunt him years to come, how will Tiger come back from this one?

CNN reports that a video shows Woods’ vehicle nearly halfway out of the right lane, protruding into a bike lane.

The front bumper of Woods’ Mercedes was damaged and both tires on the driver’s side were flat, police said. Laci Kay Somers told TMZ Wednesday that multiple reports of her being with Woods in Florida Sunday night are made up.

Woods was taken into custody, where he took a breathalyzer test and blew zeroes.

As previously reported, Woods was arrested on May 29, 2017 outside of Jupiter, Fla., on suspicion of driving under the influence after he was allegedly caught asleep at the wheel.

“I understand the severity of what I did, and I take full responsibility for my actions“, he said in a statement.

Woods responded to his arrest a few hours after it happened: “I want the public to know that alcohol was not involved”.

Following the DUI charges, the first court hearing for Tiger Woods has been scheduled for July 5.

A tour spokesman declined to comment on whether Woods is subject to any penalty “conduct unbecoming”, keeping to the longtime PGA Tour policy of not discussing whether players are disciplined.

He is now recovering after recently undergoing back surgery for an ongoing injury, one which has severely limited his tournament appearances over the last two years. In April, he announced that he would not compete in the Masters tournament and put his career on hold for surgery to alleviate back pain, his fourth surgery in the past three years.