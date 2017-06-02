Police release more images of Manchester bomber

Police are investigating the movements of Salman Abedi before he killed 22 people at a concert by USA singer Ariana Grande on May 22, in the deadliest militant attack in Britain for 12 years.

A CCTV image dated 18/5/2017 showing of Salman Abedi in an airport before he carried out the Manchester attack.

Isaac, 24, added: “It’s not easy being connected to 22 lost, innocent lives”. He says “the fact that the person that did this is related to us by blood is something that’s going to stay with me for the rest of my life”.

Meanwhile Grande has arrived in the United Kingdom ahead of her benefit concert for the victims of the terror attack.

“He never shared it with any members of the family – if he would have we could have done something to stop that happening”.

“Today, we are releasing further images of Abedi, so I would ask you to look closely at them and contact us if you saw him”.

“With specialist support we also have a good understanding of the likely component parts of the bomb and where these came from”.

The auto was discovered on Devell Court, close to Banff Road, an area where a house was raided following the terror attack after the Ariana Grande concert.

“Our inquiries show Abedi himself made most of the purchases of the core components and what is becoming apparent is that many of his movements and actions have been carried out alone during the four days from him landing in the country and committing this bad attack”.

“We need your help as we piece together what happened in the lead up to the attack and if Abedi was helped by anyone”, he said.

“It is vital we understand exactly where he went there and who he spoke to in these final days before the attack”, he added.

Ten men, aged between 18 and 44, remain in custody on suspicion of offences contrary to the Terrorism Act, Greater Manchester Police said. He said his cousin was not part of “a big network”.

Greater Manchester Police said a 100 metre cordon was in place after the vehicle was found in Devell Court in Rusholme.

