Politicians, activists, businesses sound off on climate deal

Ford spokeswoman Christin Baker said on Thursday the No.2 U.S. automaker believes “climate change is real, and remain deeply committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions in our vehicles and our facilities”.

China and the European Union will show unity in fighting global warming at a summit in Brussels on Friday, a day after President Donald Trump announced he would withdraw the United States from an worldwide climate pact.

Trump said the United States would begin negotiations either to re-enter the Paris accord or to have a new agreement “on terms that are fair to the United States, its businesses, its workers, its people, its taxpayers”. “Therefore it can not be renegotiated based on the request of a single Party”, UNFCCC said. “Politically, it undermines the United States’ credibility and trustworthiness with its strongest allies as well as its fiercest competitors, and thus strikes a self-inflicted blow against national security”.

Bernie Sanders, the Vermont Senator, called the US’s withdrawal an “abdication of American leadership”. “Leaving Paris is not good for America or the world”, Musk wrote on Twitter shortly after Trump’s announcement.

Officials in California and New York, including the mayors of Los Angeles and New York City, have already said that their cities will maintain commitments to reduce greenhouse gases.

Peduto joined a number of mayors and other leaders from around the country who blasted Trump’s decision on social media. It’s unclear why the USA would need to start such negotiations given that the climate agreement gave each country the ability to set its own targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Actor Leonardo DiCaprio pleaded with the president not to pull out of the agreement by tweeting: “I hope you’ll make the moral decision today to protect future generations”.

In a separate address in English, Macron responded to Trump’s Make America Great Again slogan, saying, “Make the Planet Great Again!”

Democratic leaders in Congress argued withdrawal from the agreement weakened America’s standing in the world in terms of climate and the economy.

However, Sen. Joe Manchin, a conservative Democrat from West Virginia, expressed his support: “While I believe that the United States and the world should continue to pursue a cleaner energy future, I do not believe that the Paris Agreement ensures a balance between our environment and the economy”.

During his campaign, Trump vowed to “cancel” USA participation in the deal.

Trump’s record of holding to those promises is mixed: He moved swiftly to withdraw from the sweeping Pacific Rim trade pact the Obama administration negotiated, but has signaled to other nations that he plans to stay in the nuclear deal so long as Iran lives up to its obligations.

Under the terms of the Paris accord, which entered into force November 4, the earliest the United States can drop out of the deal is 2020 – the same year Trump is expected to run for re-election.

“This capitulation abandons American families to the growing harm of climate change and surrenders leadership on renewable energy to foreign competitors”. His decision is not a rejection of the science of climate change, but of an impractical agreement that imposes worldwide oversight on our environmental policies and makes the US carry a heavy financial burden to underwrite this Obama-created utopia. The U.S. pledged under the accord to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 26 percent to 28 percent by 2025. I commend him for doing this.

WASHINGTON-President Donald Trump’s pullback from a global climate pact could accelerate China’s unlikely ascent toward leadership in stemming global warming and promoting green technology, and on global matters far removed from the environment.

German Chancellor Angela MerkelChancellor Merkel expressed “regret” at Trump’s decision, and called for a continuation of “climate policies which preserve our world”.