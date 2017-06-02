Poll dive hits British PM’s election battle

The Tories had enjoyed a healthy lead over their rivals in the polls, placing the party in pole position to return a healthy majority in the snap election on June 8.

“Her resolve on Brexit is not in doubt; but her ability to deliver the best deal for Britain in terms of the closest possible relationship with the European Union is worryingly unclear”, it said.

When asked by a reporter if she would resign if she lost seats, May dodged the question on Wednesday, saying that the only poll that mattered was the election on June 8.

May refused from the start to take part in any head-to-head debate, and opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn had said he would not take part without her.

“I have the plan for the Brexit negotiations but I’ve also got a plan to build a stronger and more prosperous Britain and I’m confident we can do that because I believe in Britain and I believe in the British people”. Polls tightening May called the election three years early in a bid to strengthen her slender majority in parliament going into the Brexit talks.

The analysis is based on a complex model and suggests Mrs May’s gamble of calling a snap election in the hope of a landslide win could backfire spectacularly.

The Daily Telegraph newspaper’s rolling average of the last eight polls put the Conservatives on 44 percent, Labour on 36 percent, the centrist Liberal Democrats on eight percent and the anti-EU UK Independence Party (UKIP) on five percent.

Sterling fell sharply after YouGov’s modelling found that the Conservatives could be set to lose 20 seats at the general election. The Electoral Calculus website, which predicts the results based on polls and electoral geography, said May would win 371 seats and Labour 205 seats.

YouGov acknowledged that its predictions were controversial and allowed for a wide margin of error, adding that the samples in each constituency were small.

A YouGov analysis has suggested the United Kingdom faces a hung parliament.

The findings again weakened sterling which had earlier fallen nearly a cent against the USA dollar on the YouGov model before rising on a Kantar poll which showed May’s lead had increased to 10 percentage points. “There is a slightly more cautious attitude as a result of those narrowing polls”, said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets.

A good night for the Tories could see Mrs May’s party pick up 345 seats – a net gain of 15 but still well short of the kind of majority she would have hoped to secure following the decision to go to the country.

Prime Minister Theresa May was criticised for not appearing on the BBC debate. Instead, May sent her interior minister, Amber Rudd, who dismissed the leaders as members of a “coalition of chaos”. “Debates where the politicians are squabbling among themselves doesn’t do anything for the process of electioneering”.