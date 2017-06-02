Poll Suggests Theresa May Will Lose Her Majority

Mr Cooke said: “The more people see of Jeremy Corbyn, the more they appreciate what he is trying to do, the wheels seem to be coming off the Tory wagon”. Corbyn challenged her to appear at another BBC debate in Cambridge on Wednesday evening.

The projection came with big caveats – including a vast margin of error.

Despite these claims, other polls are still predicting a comfortable win for the Tories. But it was the first time that a so-called “hung parliament” – where no one party has an overall majority – has been predicted. Farron said later. “The prime minister is not here tonight”.

May called the election three years early in a bid to strengthen her slender majority in parliament going into the Brexit talks. She has made the election about her personal authority and her “strong and stable” leadership.

But a shock projection in The Times newspaper forecast that the Conservatives could lose their majority in the 650-seat House of Commons. In these circumstances, there would be huge pressure from inside her own party for her to resign. The pound is being buffeted by conflicting projections of the general election outcome, bearing the brunt of increasing market tension before next week’s vote.

“If there is a hung parliament you’ve got to be quite anxious for the pound and the United Kingdom 10-year yield on gilts”, Moore warned. But that would nearly certainly mean no free access for British companies to the EU’s huge single market.

The currency’s drop “is another example of markets not being prepared for a close election, let alone a hung parliament”, said Sean Callow, a senior currency strategist at Westpac Banking Corp., the second most-accurate major currencies forecaster in Bloomberg’s latest ranking.

By pledging to scrap tuition fees, build affordable housing, and scrap zero hours contracts, Labour has cemented itself as being the party for young people, whilst still appealing to older voters by promising to protect the triple-lock on pensions and totally oppose the universally criticised dementia tax.

Mr Corbyn hit back with a warning that Mrs May’s hardline approach to Brexit risked Britain crashing out of the European Union without any deal at all.

But some Labour candidates are very sceptical about the YouGov report, and believe the party is still on course to make significant losses.

She gave no answer, but said the election was a crucial choice, with her promising to negotiate the best Brexit deal for Britain when negotiations start with Brussels just days after the election.

The British currency was hit in Tuesday overnight trading, dipping by as much as 0.5 percent on the back of the YouGov poll.

The Liberal Democrats are on 7%, down from 8% at the weekend, UKIP remain on 4% and votes for other parties are at 8%, up from 7%.