Portland victim’s mother appeals to Trump to condemn acts of hate

“Anytime you get a crowd of people together, especially when you have opinions on both sides, you are going draw people with slight mental health issues; you’re going to draw radicals on both sides”, Troyer told KIRO Radio’s Ron and Don Show.

“That was the first thing that popped into my head, ‘I wonder if it’s the same guy from the night before, ‘” she said.

Christian was arraigned Tuesday on several charges, including two counts of aggravated murder, attempted murder, two counts of second-degree intimidation and being a felon in possession of a restricted weapon, police say.

Best’s funeral has been set for Monday, June 5 at 10 a.m.at Christ the King Church in Milwaukie, the Catholic Sentinel reported. But Fletcher’s grandmother tells KOIN another hero emerged from the attack – an Iraq war veteran who she says helped Fletcher, possibly saving his life.

“I just want to say thank you to the people who put their life on the line for me, because they didn’t even know me, and they lost their lives because of me and my friend and the way we looked, ” she said.

The teens moved toward the back of the train, preparing to get off at the next stop. As a shoving match ensued, Christian first stabbed Fletcher, then Namkai-Meche, the documents say.

Police identified the dead as 53-year-old Ricky John Best of Happy Valley, Oregon, and 23-year-old Taliesin Myrddin Namkai Meche of Portland.

– When police cornered Christian after the stabbings, he threw a folding knife with a 3.75-inch blade that bounced off a police vehicle, the affidavit said.

He told jailers he has no permanent address. Christian said he dropped out of high school, but passed the high school equivalency exam known as the GED.

Immediately upon entering the Multnomah County Justice Center Courthouse in OR for his arraignment on Tuesday, Jeremy Christian loudly interrupted the ongoing proceedings from inside his holding chamber, as two officers flanked him. Christian said he robbed the market because “the guy there doesn’t sell any winning lottery tickets“, the arresting officer said, according to a prosecutor’s affidavit. A grand jury is considering additional charges, and there could potentially be federal charges as well, but the FBI has said it’s too early to determine if this was an act of domestic terrorism or meets the definition of a federal hate crime. “Christian was yelling racial and religious epithets and threatened to decapitate people thereby causing serious physical harm”.

Another incident the day before?

SIEGEL: Amelia, what more do we know about Christian and what might have led to the events on the train?

“Think I stab (expletives) in the neck for fun?”

KK told KOIN he was upset, complaining about the city and “venting to his friend on the phone about some girl that just pepper-sprayed him”.

Mangum told news station KPTV that she and her 17-year-old friend were riding the train when Christian started yelling at them.

Christian faces aggravated murder and other charges. Simpson also said that Christian was maced the day before the deadly attack. Three men on the train intervened before police say Christian attacked them, killing two and wounding one. OR has not executed a prisoner in more than two decades.

Christian reportedly was convicted in 2002 on state charges of robbery, kidnapping and unlawful use of a unsafe weapon, and then in 2011 on federal charges of felon in possession of a firearm. The sentence on that charge was not immediately available.

Video showed Christian swinging his arm and – in one motion – opening the knife and stabbing Fletcher in the neck.