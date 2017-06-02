Pound plummets on risks of a hung parliament

The possibility of a hung parliament has emerged in recent days as the opinion polls show a narrowing of the Conservatives’ lead.

That could leave the Tories 16 seats short of the overall majority of 326 needed to govern without the support of other parties.

The latest projections revealed that the Conservatives could fail to win an outright majority in the election, which takes place on June 8.

Conservatives: 45 per cent (-2). A separate YouGov/Times poll released Friday indicated its lead has dropped to five percentage points, from its lead of more than 20 percentage points a month ago.

“The Conservatives’ reckless approach has left us isolated and marginalised, increasing the chances of Britain crashing out of the European Union without a deal, which would be the worst possible outcome for Britain”, he told a campaign event in Basildon. “But the Conservatives’ lead has more than halved in recent polls”, Kallum Pickering, senior United Kingdom economist at Berenberg, said in a note.

The pound also fell by 0.5% against the euro and the exchange rate went from €1.15397 to €1.14426 to the pound. The YouGov modeling has created “uncertainty the market doesn’t like”, said Neil Wilson, senior market analyst at ETX Capital.

“Then people will have a choice as to who they want to see as leader, who they want to see as prime minister taking this country forward in the future: me or Jeremy Corbyn“.

The research, based on 50,000 interviews, allowed for big variations in the outcome of the election, ranging from a Tory total number of seats as high as 345 to as low as 274.

“A closer race could again threaten sterling ahead of next week’s election”.