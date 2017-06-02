Predators coach refuses to discuss possible goalie change

“You feel like the Pittsburgh Penguins, they have his number”.

Scott Wilson and Evgeni Malkin followed with the other two third-period goals.

With the two wins against Nashville, Pittsburgh improves to 6-1 in the playoffs when getting outshot by 10 or more shots. Cody McLeod carelessly got his stick up in the second period, then took another minor at the end of the game.

Fifty teams have taken a 2-0 lead since the final went to a best-of-seven format in 1939.

The floodgates are open in Pittsburgh.

They stayed away from the rink Thursday and will go through a video session and on-ice practice before flying to Nashville on Friday to get set up in Music City to play Game 3 at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; NBCSN, CBC, SN, TVA Sports).

Just 15 seconds later, Malkin scored off a two-on-one, firing a flawless shot over Rinne’s glove for a 4-1 lead.

Rinne allowed four goals on 25 shots. He allowed four goals on 11 shots in Game 1 and has allowed 20 goals over his past six games after allowing just 16 over his first 11 playoff games. Later in the frame, Subban dropped the gloves with Pittsburgh center Evgeni Malkin, though neither player connected with any punches.

While Rinne needs to have better rebound control there, maybe that goal wouldn’t have happened if both defensemen didn’t cover Bryan Rust. Penguins’ rookie Jake Guentzel broke the 1-1 tie with the quickest goal scored to start a period in Penguins’ franchise history. Rinne appeared porous on Guentzel’s tying goal, then kicked out a fat rebound directly to the rookie for his second of the night.

His five game-winning goals are more than all of the Penguins' rookies since the start of the 2000 playoffs have produced – combined.

“For me, this is a once in a lifetime opportunity”, Rinne said “I’ve played a long time and this is my first time having a chance to play for the Cup”.

A style that now has the Penguins two victories away from the cusp of a dynasty.

Pittsburgh goaltender Matt Murray stopped 37 of 38 Nashville shots.

Pittsburgh has just two shots on five power plays and has not scored on any of them. Nashville also went with the same lineup as in Game 1. Jake Guentzel, Penguins; 3.

The Penguins, as they’ve done when pressed throughout the postseason, responded nearly immediately. Malkin and Subban even ended up fighting in the third period when things got out of hand. Well, Game 1 did him no favors as it was a real curveball of a game. “We are thrilled to welcome him to our executive team and know that he will bring the same level of professionalism, experience and leadership to the business side of our organization as he did in the locker room” (see full story).

It doesn’t matter how well the offense plays, how many shots they put on the Penguins’ goal, or how the six defenders play; the success of this team hinges exclusively on the play of the goalie.

Catfish watch is on for Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final.

The main reason the Predators have fallen behind 2-0 this series to the Penguins is the subpar play from goaltender Pekka Rinne.

In the salary-cap era, it’s imperative to build from within, and the Penguins and Predators have done just that.

Guentzel has 12 goals and 19 points through the playoffs, despite going through a production lull during the seven game series against the Ottawa Senators.

This is the coach who during his two runs to the Cup finals, used two goalies in the playoffs and based his decision night after night on his gut.

“It’s insane”, said Guentzel, who has an National Hockey League rookie record five game-winning goals this postseason. Likewise, winger Carl Hagelin is expected to be a healthy scratch again for Pittsburgh. But the old adage is that a series doesn’t really start until a home team loses a game, so the Predators can be right back in it if they defend home ice.